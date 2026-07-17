ETV Bharat / bharat

Absence Of Train Ticket On Mishap Victim's Body No Ground To Deny Compensation To Next Of Kin: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court held on Friday that the absence of a train ticket on a deceased passenger’s body cannot be grounds to deny compensation, overturning tribunal and high court orders and awarding Rs 8 lakh to the victim’s widow.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said mere absence of a train ticket on the body of a deceased passenger cannot be a ground to deny compensation to the victim's family in a railway-accident case.

The widow’s compensation claim was rejected by the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) and the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the ground that her husband was not proved to be a bona-fide passenger because his ticket was not found after the accident.

The apex court set aside the concurrent orders of the RCT and the high court, and awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to Lata, the widow of a man who died after falling from a running train in 2015.

The bench noted that the appellant stated the deceased had a ticket in his bag for the journey and that there was no other way to prove this. It noted that there was no denial that the deceased was travelling on the train and that the incident occurred.

The bench said the fact of death and that it does not fall into the provided exceptions is quite clear and no one claims the exceptions apply. “Then, the claim only depends on the ticket. The said bag in which the ticket was allegedly kept, could not be recovered, more so by the Police. Be that as it may, we are of the view that the courts below erred in not awarding compensation to the appellant,” said the bench.

Citing previous judgments of the apex court, the bench said they record that merely because the ticket of a train journey was not found on the person of the deceased, will not change his status as a bona fide passenger.

The bench said the claimant's initial burden can be satisfied by an affidavit and such an affidavit has indisputably been filed by the claimant in the present facts.