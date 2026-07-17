ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Voter Roll Deletion Doesn’t Erase Citizenship, Election Commission Cannot Determine Status

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that deletion from electoral rolls does not revoke a person’s citizenship and clarified that the Election Commission manages voter lists but cannot decide citizenship status.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought responses from the Election Commission, the West Bengal government and the state poll panel on a plea seeking disclosure of assembly constituency-wise data on claims and objections filed by deleted voters during the SIR process.

The plea was filed by Prasenjit Bose, chairperson of the SIR Committee of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Filed through lawyer Neha Rathi, the petition sought assembly constituency-wise data relating to the West Bengal Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, including the number of Forms 6 and 7 filed, admitted and rejected, as well as details regarding the pendency and disposal of appeals before the appellate tribunals.

The bench said it had made it clear in the Bihar SIR judgment that the ultimate authority to determine citizenship was not the Election Commission and the removal from electoral rolls cannot, by itself, result in the deprivation of citizenship.

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, appearing for Bose, said that the manner in which 18 tribunals set up to deal with the claims and objections of deleted voters are functioning is causing discrepancies and delays at a practical level.

Sankaranarayan raised another issue and argued that there were consequences if deletions were to be sustained and added, “out of 38,000, which has been disposed of, 70% of those appeals were allowed. Now 30% appeals are not allowed then deletions stand.”

“They may possibly challenge in writs or whatever. But the consequence of deletion now is that between May 17 and now, three notifications have come saying ‘if you were deleted from the SIR list, you lose out on PDS,' which they were getting earlier, they have linked that to voting,” said Sankaranarayan.