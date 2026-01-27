ETV Bharat / bharat

India-EU FTA Highlights: From Zero-Duties On Apparel and Chemicals To Concessional Access For Cars, Wines

New Delhi: The negotiations for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) officially concluded on Tuesday. The pact is likely to be implemented next year. The deal, concluded after negotiations spanning over two decades, has been termed as the "mother of all deals" as it will create a market of about 2 billion people.

India, the 4th largest economy, and the European Union, the 2nd largest economy, comprising 25 per cent of Global GDP, account for one third of global trade, making the FTA significant.