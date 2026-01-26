ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Why An India-EU FTA Is A Win-Win Deal That Cuts Costs Without Hurting Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit at Kananaskis, in Canada, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. ( IANS )

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Momentum is building around the India–European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with both sides working towards announcing the conclusion of negotiations at the upcoming India-EU summit in New Delhi on January 27, even as some technical issues are still being fine-tuned.

The sense of an imminent breakthrough was reinforced last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that talks were in their final stretch, calling the deal potentially one of the most consequential trade agreements for both economies in recent years.

Senior EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, have since arrived in India to push the negotiations over the finish line. Understanding the political intent, Ursula von der Leyen took to social media, describing it as 'the mother of all trade deals' and wrote on January 24, 2026, on the X platform, "We are closing in on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. See you soon in Delhi". The message has added to expectations that a long-pending pact may finally be within reach.

In another post, once she reached India, she shared, "I'm so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths and building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible."

As the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade, she expressed her views by saying, "It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure, and we all benefit."

India’s Imports from the EU