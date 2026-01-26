Explained | Why An India-EU FTA Is A Win-Win Deal That Cuts Costs Without Hurting Industry
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that talks were in their final stretch.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Momentum is building around the India–European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with both sides working towards announcing the conclusion of negotiations at the upcoming India-EU summit in New Delhi on January 27, even as some technical issues are still being fine-tuned.
The sense of an imminent breakthrough was reinforced last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that talks were in their final stretch, calling the deal potentially one of the most consequential trade agreements for both economies in recent years.
Senior EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, have since arrived in India to push the negotiations over the finish line. Understanding the political intent, Ursula von der Leyen took to social media, describing it as 'the mother of all trade deals' and wrote on January 24, 2026, on the X platform, "We are closing in on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. See you soon in Delhi". The message has added to expectations that a long-pending pact may finally be within reach.
In another post, once she reached India, she shared, "I'm so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths and building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible."
As the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade, she expressed her views by saying, "It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure, and we all benefit."
India’s Imports from the EU
At a time when global trade is being reshaped by tariffs and geopolitical tensions, the India-EU economic relationship stands apart for its clear division of roles. India specialises in labour-intensive and downstream manufacturing, while the European Union provides capital goods, advanced technology and critical industrial inputs. This complementarity, rather than competition, is why an India-EU free trade agreement is expected to lower costs and expand trade without threatening the domestic industry.
According to the report of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), with bilateral goods trade crossing 136 billion US dollars in FY2025, tariff cuts would mainly reduce input costs and strengthen value chain linkages. Indian exports to Europe largely replace third-country supplies, while EU exports from machinery and electronics to aircraft and medical devices directly support India’s factories, MSMEs and sectors like recycling too. The result is a deal that boosts productivity, competitiveness and trade volumes on both sides, delivering the classic gains of a balanced FTA, adds the report.
India’s Exports to the EU
The GTRI report also stressed that India's trade with the EU shows a clear pattern of dependence on high-end inputs from Europe and downstream exports from India. In FY2025, India imported goods worth 60.7 billion US dollars from the EU, led by advanced machinery, electronics, aircraft, medical devices and specialised chemicals, also products India does not manufacture at scale.
A significant share of imports also consisted of industrial raw materials such as rough diamonds, metals, plastics, auto parts and scrap. These things are essential for India’s factories, MSMEs and recycling industry rather than competing with domestic production.
On the export side, India shipped US$75.9 billion worth of goods to the EU, dominated by refined petroleum products, electronics, garments and other labour-intensive manufactures. Smartphones, textiles, chemicals, steel, pharmaceuticals and auto components formed the core of these exports, reflecting India’s strength in processing, assembly and scale manufacturing.
Together, the trade flows highlight a complementary relationship, where European technology and inputs support Indian industry, and Indian exports meet demand in sectors Europe has long moved out of, adds the report.
FTA Benefits
According to Ajay Srivastava, Founder of GTRI, India–EU merchandise trade is therefore best understood not as a contest for market share, but as a production partnership. European machinery, components and precision inputs raise productivity in Indian factories while Indian scale manufacturing delivers affordable, consumer-ready products to Europe. Because both economies specialise in different segments, tariff elimination works as a cost reduction tool rather than a displacement shock.
An India-EU FTA would thus deliver classic trade gains, higher volumes, deeper integration and stronger industrial competitiveness on both sides at a moment when such economically rational trade arrangements are becoming increasingly rare, he added.
