ETV Bharat / bharat

'Created Free Trade Zone Of 2 Billion People': Von Der Leyen As EU India Agree 'Mother Of All' Trade Deals

New Delhi: India and Europe have concluded the "mother of all" trade deals, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership held summit talks to elevate the two-way ties to jointly navigate geopolitical turbulence and trade disruptions.

Prime Minister Modi hosted von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the summit. "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit," Von der Leyen said.

"This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger," she said. The two EU leaders graced the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path as chief guests on Monday.

The long-awaited free trade agreement is expected to significantly expand the overall trajectory of two-way engagement as it will open up new opportunities for cooperation in diverse areas.

Following the summit, the two sides are set to ink a document to formally announce the conclusion of the FTA negotiations. It may take at least six months to formally sign the deal as it will require legal scrubbing by both sides. The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition.