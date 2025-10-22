Jagannath Rath Yatra's Sacred Tithi Cannot Be Altered: Puri King To ISKCON Amid Untimely Chariot Fests
Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb has made it very clear that the Tithis for performing Rath yatra "cannot be altered under any circumstance whatsoever".
Published : October 22, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST
Puri: Amid repeated violations by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) involving untimely Rath Yatras, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has shot a letter to the organisation urging it to celebrate the festival strictly in accordance with the Tithis prescribed in Srimandir traditions and sacred scriptures. He mentioned that Puri Shankaracharya has "strongly denounced" such unscriptural practices.
The issue arose after ISKCON temples outside India have continued to organise Rath Yatras on random dates, rather than following the specific nine-day period beginning from Asadha Shukla-Paksha Dwitiya Tithi, the period prescribed in the Jagannath tradition. Jagannath devotees, including servitors (sevayats) of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Gajapati Maharaja himself, have opposed this practice.
Following widespread protests against such untimely Rath Yatras, ISKCON's Indian wing decided to stop organising the chariot festival in India, but its international branches continued the practice.
Recently, ISKCON wrote to Gajapati Maharaj, who happens to be the Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) in Odisha's Puri, mentioning that it has advised all ISKCON Temples around the world to henceforth celebrate Snana Yatra of the sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra - only on Jyestha-Poornima Tithi in commemoration of the birthday of Shree Chaturdha Daru Vigrahas, as prescribed in the sacred scriptures and ancient tradition. The organisation, however, told SJTMC that it would "not be possible" to conduct the Rath Yatra at various ISKCON temples outside India on one specific date across the globe.
Responding to this, the Puri King expressed deep concerns and disappointment at ISKCON's decision on conducting Rath Yatra on random dates throughout the year which, he said, is in violation of the clear prescription of sacred scriptures and well-established tradition.
In a letter to Shree Govardhana Das, Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, Puri King made it very clear that the Tithis for performing the yatra "cannot be altered under any circumstance whatsoever".
"Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra is not the only programme of ISKCON for propagating Krishna Consciousness or performing Sankirtana around the world, it is a unique annual event, specifically associated with Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, and has a very special sanctity and scripturally ordained time period for its observance. Therefore, any deviation from the prescribed period would be a violation of the sacred scriptures and the Jagannatha tradition of Shreekshetra," he cited in the letter.
"Mahaprabhu Jagannath, being the Lord of the Universe, is not confined to geographical boundaries. Hence, the time of His rituals and festivals as per the Hindu almanac are universally applicable," he added.
Gajapati Maharaj further mentioned that Puri temple committee has no objection to ISKCON performing additional "Rath Processions" for the purpose of propagating Krishna Consciousness at different times of the year. "However, such events cannot be called or described as 'Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra'. The term Rath Yatra in the Jagannath tradition refers exclusively to the annual festival conducted within the prescribed auspicious period," he said.
He also said that untimely Rath Yatras around the world is hurting religious sentiments of Jagannath devotees. "Celebration of Rath Yatra by ISKCON in various countries in contravention of sacred scriptures and tradition is deeply hurting the religious sentiments and causing discontent among devotees of Mahaprabhu around the world. The violation by ISKCON has been strongly denounced by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj of Shree Govardhan Peeth Puri, the supreme religious authority in matters relating to Shree Jagannath Sanskriti and Sanatana Vaidika Dharma," Deb mentioned in the letter.
He reiterated, "I urge you to reconsider your decision and advise ISKCON temples to celebrate Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra around the world only during the nine-day auspicious period commencing on Asadha Shukla-Paksha Dvitiya Tithi in accordance with the prescription of sacred scriptures and ancient well-established tradition."
Also Read:
1. Odisha Government To Set Up Digital Library To Preserve Puri Jagannath Temple Rare Records
2. Niladri Bije: When Lord Jagannath Pacifies Goddess Lakshmi With Rasagola To Get Entry Inside Puri Srimandir