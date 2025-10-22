ETV Bharat / bharat

Jagannath Rath Yatra's Sacred Tithi Cannot Be Altered: Puri King To ISKCON Amid Untimely Chariot Fests

Puri: Amid repeated violations by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) involving untimely Rath Yatras, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has shot a letter to the organisation urging it to celebrate the festival strictly in accordance with the Tithis prescribed in Srimandir traditions and sacred scriptures. He mentioned that Puri Shankaracharya has "strongly denounced" such unscriptural practices.

The issue arose after ISKCON temples outside India have continued to organise Rath Yatras on random dates, rather than following the specific nine-day period beginning from Asadha Shukla-Paksha Dwitiya Tithi, the period prescribed in the Jagannath tradition. Jagannath devotees, including servitors (sevayats) of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Gajapati Maharaja himself, have opposed this practice.

Following widespread protests against such untimely Rath Yatras, ISKCON's Indian wing decided to stop organising the chariot festival in India, but its international branches continued the practice.

Recently, ISKCON wrote to Gajapati Maharaj, who happens to be the Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) in Odisha's Puri, mentioning that it has advised all ISKCON Temples around the world to henceforth celebrate Snana Yatra of the sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra - only on Jyestha-Poornima Tithi in commemoration of the birthday of Shree Chaturdha Daru Vigrahas, as prescribed in the sacred scriptures and ancient tradition. The organisation, however, told SJTMC that it would "not be possible" to conduct the Rath Yatra at various ISKCON temples outside India on one specific date across the globe.

Responding to this, the Puri King expressed deep concerns and disappointment at ISKCON's decision on conducting Rath Yatra on random dates throughout the year which, he said, is in violation of the clear prescription of sacred scriptures and well-established tradition.

In a letter to Shree Govardhana Das, Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, Puri King made it very clear that the Tithis for performing the yatra "cannot be altered under any circumstance whatsoever".