Odisha Government To Set Up Digital Library To Preserve Puri Jagannath Temple Rare Records

Puri: The Odisha government will establish a digital library to safeguard the invaluable records and manuscripts associated with the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

Named as Gyana Yagnya Mandap, the library will be located at the site of the old Raghunandan Library in Puri. It will also feature a research centre, as announced by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. The initiative aimed to provide digital access to devotees and researchers, showcasing the temple’s timeless legacy.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan highlighted the government’s efforts to safeguard the temple’s heritage. “The proposed digital library will come up at the location of the old Raghunandan Library. This library will have a modern e-library helping the researchers and readers. It will be named as Gyana Yagnya Mandap,” Harichandan said.

The state government will also set up a research centre at the library, said Harichandan. “Rare records and sacred documents of Jagannath temple, including Madala Panjhi and rituals of the presiding deities, and palm-leaf manuscripts, among other things, will be preserved at the digital library,” he said.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief, Arabinda Padhee, said, “Devotees as well as researchers can visit the digital library and access the preserved temple records. This unique initiative seeks to safeguard the timeless heritage of Jagannath temple.”