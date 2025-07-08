Niladri Bije: When Lord Jagannath Pacifies Goddess Lakshmi With Rasagola To Get Entry Inside Puri Srimandir

Puri: After the grand rituals of Snana Yatra, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha and Adhara Pana Niti, pilgrim town Puri is set to witness the sacred Niladri Bije ritual, which marks the return of the divine siblings Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to the sanctum of Srimandir to occupy the Ratna Singhasana (bejeweled throne).

However, like His other two siblings, Lord Jagannath doesn't get an easy entry inside the 12th-century shrine, as Goddess Lakshmi, who was left behind during the Rath Yatra, expresses her displeasure at not being taken along in the journey. As per the tradition, she blocks Lord Jagannath's entry into the temple and to persuade her, Lord Jagannath offers her Rasagola (Odisha's sweet delicacy) and a Patta Saree, in what is said to be one heartfelt gesture rooted in love and honour.

In the evening, after Sandhya Dhupa rituals when Charmala is installed on the chariots, the deities are ceremonially ushered into the temple in ritualistic Pahandi. The servitors first escort Madanmohan and Ramakrishna idols to Srimandir. Lord Sudarsan, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are brought inside in Goti Pahandi procession.

During Pahandi Bije of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Lakshmi arrives at the Bheta Mandap where a symbolic interaction unfolds. As Lord Jagannath approaches the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate), the door is shut temporarily indicating that Maa Lakshmi is unhappy and displeased. After some time, the gate opens and Mahaprabhu and Maa Lakshmi share a ritualistic conversation.

Goddess Lakshmi is upset that Mahaprabhu left her behind and went to his birthplace in a chariot accompanied only by his brother and sister. To pacify her, the Lord offers her a sweet Rasagola and the door is then opened for his entry.

At the Jay-Vijay Dwara, the inner gate is closed again. A traditional exchange then takes place between a Devadasi (representing Maa Lakshmi) and a Daitapati (representing Lord Jagannath). After the conversation, the gate is opened once again and Lord Jagannath finally enters the shrine, offering Maa Lakshmi the Rasagola and Patta saree as a token of love and apology. The ritual marks the end of Rath Yatra as Holy Trinity returns to the abode after month-long festivities.

Significance Of Rasagola Offering

Niladri Bije is the only occasion in the year when Rasagola is offered to the deities at the temple. The sweet is specially prepared with utmost purity in the house of Bhitarchha Mahapatra. On this day, devotees and temple servitors offer Rasagola at the Lord Jagannath as part of tradition. Since 2015, people across Odisha have been celebrating this day as Rasagola Dibasa, when the Holy Trinity is offered Rasagola before entering the sanctum.

Explaining the significance of the ritual, Chunara servitor Sarat Mohanty said, "As Mahaprabhu did not take his wife Maa Lakshmi with him on the chariot, it is natural that she felt hurt. So, to console her and win her back, he offers Rasagola and a saree. This moment is about humility and respect in a relationship."

Inside the temple, near the Jay-Vijay Dwar, Lord Jagannath speaks to Maa Lakshmi, offering his apologies and gifts, and after their reconciliation, he proceeds towards the Ratna Singhasana.

Many believe that this ritual has a deeper message for the society. A female devotee said, "This tradition shows how a husband should honour and understand his wife. Even if there is pride or anger, love should prevail. Mahaprabhu teaches us how to resolve conflicts in marriage with care and respect."

The Niladri Bije Niti is scheduled for this evening. As per the ritual timings shared by SJTA, Pushpanjali Niti will be followed by the Pahandi Bije Niti from 4 PM to 8 PM.

To be a part of the celebrations, devotees have gathered at the temple in large numbers. The district administration is anticipating lakhs of devotees in the holy town today to witness the divine reunion. Special arrangements have been made for crowd control, traffic regulation and security near the chariots and inside the temple, officials said.

Puri Collector Chanchal Rana said, "The Adhara Pana Niti ended peacefully. For Niladri Bije, thousands have already come for darshan. As Niladri Bije marks the final ritual of the Rath Yatra, we expect a huge turnout today as well. With cooperation of all servitors, all necessary steps have been taken for smooth and safe darshan."