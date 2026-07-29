ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial Flight Operations From Visakhapatnam Airport To Shift To Bhogapuram From August 17

Amaravati: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the suspension of scheduled flight operations from Visakhapatnam Airport from August 17, as services are set to commence from the newly constructed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district, starting on the same date.

A notification said that the commercial operations at the Civil Enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will be for 30 years, except for airport activity at time of national emergency or by aircraft owned or operated by or for the Indian Air Force or other Armed Forces of India or police or any such other authorities or for transportation of dignitaries by special government owned, leased or hired VIP aircraft