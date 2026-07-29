Khajuraho Airport Ranked India's Best, But Locals Ask: 'Where Are the Flights?'
Khajuraho Airport secured India's top airport ranking, though no commercial flights currently operate, drawing criticism and demands for better connectivity.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Chhatarpur: Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Airport has once again been ranked among the country's best airports. However, the recognition has failed to enthuse the residents, who are wondering how an airport with no commercial flights could be declared the best in India.
Currently, no commercial flights are operating from Khajuraho Airport during July and August. This has also prompted locals to question the credibility of the airport survey.
The temple town of Khajuraho, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage destination known for its Chandela-era monuments, has once again earned the title of India's best airport.
According to the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) 2026 National Service and Customer Satisfaction Index Survey, Khajuraho Airport in Chhatarpur district secured the top position nationwide, while Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal ranked third.
This is not the first time Khajuraho has achieved the distinction. It also topped the same rankings in December 2025.
Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh said, "Securing the number one position once again is the result of the hard work of our staff and the trust of passengers. Khajuraho has earned the top ranking based on passenger facilities, cleanliness, security arrangements and service quality."
Flights From Delhi And Varanasi Discontinued
At present, Khajuraho Airport has no scheduled commercial flights. It previously had direct services to Delhi and Varanasi, but those have also been suspended. Flight operations are expected to resume around October.
The airport's top ranking despite having no regular flights has surprised many locals.
Rajeev Shukla, a resident and hotel operator, said, "Khajuraho Airport had also ranked number one in 2025, and we're happy it has achieved the feat again. But, unfortunately, there isn't a single flight operating from here. There were no flights last month either. This is something our officials and political leaders need to think about."
Responding to the criticism, Airport Director Santosh Singh said, "It is a matter of pride that Khajuraho Airport has once again ranked first. Construction work is currently underway at the airport, so there will be no flights for two months. The survey on which this ranking is based was conducted when flights were operating. The survey is old; only the results have been announced now. Our objective is to provide world-class facilities to passengers and continuously improve service quality in the future."
Also Read: