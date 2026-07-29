ETV Bharat / state

Khajuraho Airport Ranked India's Best, But Locals Ask: 'Where Are the Flights?'

Chhatarpur: Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Airport has once again been ranked among the country's best airports. However, the recognition has failed to enthuse the residents, who are wondering how an airport with no commercial flights could be declared the best in India.

Currently, no commercial flights are operating from Khajuraho Airport during July and August. This has also prompted locals to question the credibility of the airport survey.

The temple town of Khajuraho, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage destination known for its Chandela-era monuments, has once again earned the title of India's best airport.

According to the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) 2026 National Service and Customer Satisfaction Index Survey, Khajuraho Airport in Chhatarpur district secured the top position nationwide, while Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal ranked third.

This is not the first time Khajuraho has achieved the distinction. It also topped the same rankings in December 2025.

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh said, "Securing the number one position once again is the result of the hard work of our staff and the trust of passengers. Khajuraho has earned the top ranking based on passenger facilities, cleanliness, security arrangements and service quality."