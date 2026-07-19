ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport In Andhra Pradesh On Aug 1

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the recently completed Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1.

Chief Minister Chandrababu, announced the inauguration plan at a review meeting regarding the arrangements on Saturday.

Naidu said Bhogapuram airport will be a crown jewel for the North Andhra region and usher in new opportunities. “It will play a pivotal role in the Visakhapatnam economic region. Just as the Shamshabad International Airport transformed the Hyderabad area, Bhogapuram will bring about similar changes,” he added.

The CM said the airport will boost the local economy. “Once flight operations commence, the living standards of the local people will improve, and employment and livelihood opportunities will become available to all sections of society,” he said.

“North Andhra is set to become unstoppable in the coming days; development in the region will reach new heights through irrigation projects, highways, seaports, and airports. The inauguration ceremony must be historic,” added the CM.

With regard to the PM Modi's inauguration program, Naidu said that the welcome program should showcase tribal culture and handicrafts, and the event should be artistically designed to highlight Andhra Pradesh's culture and arts.

“People, students, and the youth should be actively involved to make the occasion feel like a festival," he said.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, aviation officials, and representatives from the construction firm GMR participated in the review meeting and briefed the Chief Minister on the construction details, facilities, and other aspects of the Bhogapuram Airport.