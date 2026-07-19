PM Modi To Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport In Andhra Pradesh On Aug 1
CM Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired a review meeting regarding the arrangements said the welcome program should showcase Andhra Pradesh's tribal culture and handicrafts.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the recently completed Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1.
Chief Minister Chandrababu, announced the inauguration plan at a review meeting regarding the arrangements on Saturday.
Naidu said Bhogapuram airport will be a crown jewel for the North Andhra region and usher in new opportunities. “It will play a pivotal role in the Visakhapatnam economic region. Just as the Shamshabad International Airport transformed the Hyderabad area, Bhogapuram will bring about similar changes,” he added.
The CM said the airport will boost the local economy. “Once flight operations commence, the living standards of the local people will improve, and employment and livelihood opportunities will become available to all sections of society,” he said.
“North Andhra is set to become unstoppable in the coming days; development in the region will reach new heights through irrigation projects, highways, seaports, and airports. The inauguration ceremony must be historic,” added the CM.
With regard to the PM Modi's inauguration program, Naidu said that the welcome program should showcase tribal culture and handicrafts, and the event should be artistically designed to highlight Andhra Pradesh's culture and arts.
“People, students, and the youth should be actively involved to make the occasion feel like a festival," he said.
Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, aviation officials, and representatives from the construction firm GMR participated in the review meeting and briefed the Chief Minister on the construction details, facilities, and other aspects of the Bhogapuram Airport.
They said the eight key clearances required to launch the airport have already been obtained. Significantly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier this month issued an aerodrome license to the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. On July 10, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu handed over the license documents to representatives of GMR Airports in New Delhi.
BJP State President Madhav, Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Satyakumar Yadav, Atchannaidu, and Anitha, along with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and other senior officials, attended the meeting.
About the project
The Alluri Sitarama Raju international airport at Bhogapuram has been constructed by GMR Group in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis, will be inaugurated on June 26.
GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, has constructed the airport on 2,200 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore.
According to the union civil aviation ministry, the airport would change the face of North Coastal Andhra and is expected to give a big boost to air connectivity to north Andhra and help the region emerge as a major economic hub.
The Bhogapuram Airport is also expected to play a key role in the upcoming Visakhapatnam economic region.
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