ETV Bharat / bharat

Adventure In Valley Of Shepherds: Rafting In Gushing Lidder At Kashmir's Pahalgam Thrills Tourists

There is also a wide scope of adventure tourism in Pahalgam and tourists coming here are enjoying various adventure activities to the fullest. Among these activities, water rafting in the Lidder stream has emerged as the most popular activity.

The increasing influx of tourists has also given new life to the local tourism-related sectors, hotel industry, transport and other business activities.

With the onset of summer, the famous tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag is witnessing a significant increase in the arrival of tourists. Tourists from different parts of the country are visiting here in large numbers to enjoy the picturesque views, pleasant weather, lush forests and beautiful valleys of Pahalgam.

Pahalgam: As tourists return to the picturesque meadows of Pahalgam in the aftermath of last year's terror attack, the swishing sounds from the rafting paddles coupled with the babbling turquoise Lidder river prevail over the rattling gunfire and the decline in tourism that followed the April 22 attack.

The thrilling experience of rafting in the gushing stream is attracting tourists and a large number of tourists are also interested in this activity. According to rafting operators, water rafting points have been set up at two places in Pahalgam where about 800 tourists enjoy rafting every day. They say that adventure tourism is not only attracting tourists but is also strengthening the local economy.

Ghulam Nabi, Vice President of South Kashmir Water Rafting Association, said that the number of tourists is continuously increasing and it is expected to increase further during the summer holidays. He said that about 80 percent of tourists visiting Pahalgam definitely experience water rafting.

Rafters in river Lidder at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Nabi, at present, the water flow in the Lidder is suitable for rafting and if the weather remains favorable, the livelihood of people associated with this sector will run well. He said that they had to suffer a lot of financial losses due to last year's attack, but hoped that the improved tourism situation this year will make up for these losses.

Tourists say that the Kashmir Valley has the potential to be considered one of the best tourist destinations in the world due to its natural beauty, while Pahalgam has emerged as their favorite destination. They say that the lush forests, pleasant climate, picturesque valleys and natural landscapes here impress them greatly, while water rafting has made their trip more memorable.

Rafters in river Lidder at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

PM Modi's Appeal Inspires Mumbai Tourist's Kashmir Visit

Sushil, a tourist from Maharashtra's Mumbai, said that he decided to cancel his foreign tour and come to Kashmir. He said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, in which people were advised to prefer tourist destinations in their own country instead of foreign tourism, and he chose Kashmir.

Rafters in river Lidder at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Sushil, the beauty of the Kashmir Valley is no less than Switzerland, but in many ways more attractive. He said that this trip not only reduced their expenses but also gave them an unforgettable experience.

Considering the ever-increasing influx of tourists and the popularity of adventure tourism, the local business community and tourism professionals are hopeful that this year’s tourism season in Pahalgam will prove to be more successful than previous years.