Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Implications For Defence And Tourism In Kashmir And Ladakh
Zojila Tunnel breakthrough on June 9 will mark a milestone in ensuring all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, boosting regional economy, tourism, and strategic defense.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The much-awaited breakthrough of the strategically important Zojila Tunnel is expected on June 9, marking a major milestone in India’s effort to establish all-weather road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is expected to attend the ceremony, which will mark the meeting of excavation teams advancing from opposite ends of the tunnel beneath the Zojila Pass.
“All arrangements for the event are being made for Gadkari ji attending the final breakthrough ceremony at the strategically important Zojila tunnel,” a senior engineer associated with the project said.
The development comes nearly a month after engineers reported that only a small stretch of excavation remained before the tunnel’s two ends could be connected.
The breakthrough will not mean the tunnel is ready for traffic. However, it will mark the completion of one of the most critical phases of construction and bring the project closer to reality.
The 13.15 km tunnel is being built beneath the Zojila Pass at an altitude of nearly 11,600 feet. It will connect Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district with Minamarg in Kargil district of Ladakh. Once completed, it is expected to become the country's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel.
The tunnel is part of a larger project that includes approach roads and related infrastructure. The total sanctioned cost of the project stands at Rs 6,808.69 crore.
Why Zojila tunnel matters
For decades, the Zojila Pass has remained the only road link between Kashmir and Ladakh on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway. Every winter, heavy snowfall forces the closure of the pass for nearly five to six months.
The closure cuts off Ladakh from the Kashmir Valley and disrupts the movement of passengers, goods, fuel, medicines and essential supplies. It also affects tourism, trade and access to healthcare and educational facilities.
The dangers of the route were highlighted again this year when a snow avalanche near the pass killed seven people and injured several others.
Once operational, the tunnel will allow vehicles to bypass the snowbound and avalanche-prone pass, ensuring year-round connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh.
Officials estimate that travel through the Zojila section, which currently takes several hours depending on weather and road conditions, could be reduced to about 15 minutes.
What Zojila tunnel means for Kashmir, Ladakh
For residents of Ladakh, especially in Kargil district, the tunnel is expected to end decades of winter isolation.
Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, described Zojila as the region's lifeline.
“Zojila is the lifeline for the people of Ladakh, especially for those in Kargil, as the region lacks air connectivity and remains cut off during winter months due to heavy snowfall,” Akhoon said.
He said year-round road access would improve connectivity and create new opportunities for the region.
“This road is strategically significant because it will remain open throughout the year. It will improve connectivity and create growth opportunities for the region,” he said.
The tunnel is expected to ensure uninterrupted movement of food supplies, fuel, medicines and emergency services. It is also likely to make travel easier for patients, students and traders who currently face difficulties during winter road closures.
Political activist Sajjad Kargili said the project could significantly benefit the region.
“It will be an economic boon for Ladakh. Patients, students and elderly citizens will benefit from reliable connectivity throughout the year. It will be a game changer for the entire region,” he said.
Local leaders have also said the tunnel could reduce transportation costs and improve the availability of essential commodities during winter.
Tourism and economic impact
Tourism is one of the major economic sectors in both Kashmir and Ladakh. However, seasonal road closures have traditionally limited tourist movement and shortened business seasons.
The Zojila Tunnel, along with the Z-Morh Tunnel near Sonamarg inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025, is expected to improve year-round access to destinations in Kashmir, Drass, Kargil and Leh.
Akhoon said the project would provide a major boost to tourism. “It will truly be a game changer for tourism in Ladakh,” he said.
Improved connectivity is also expected to benefit transport operators, traders, hotel owners, restaurants and businesses that depend on tourism and road-based trade.
Project officials say more than 1,400 personnel are currently engaged in construction work. Nearly 79 per cent of the workforce has been drawn from local areas. More than 400 machines and equipment units are being used to support round-the-clock operations.
Strategic importance for defence
The tunnel carries significant strategic value because the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway is a key supply route for military formations deployed in Ladakh.
Since the region shares borders with both Pakistan and China, reliable connectivity is critical for defence logistics.
Heavy snowfall and winter road closures have historically complicated the movement of troops, equipment and supplies.
Once operational, the tunnel will allow uninterrupted movement of military convoys, fuel, equipment and personnel throughout the year.
Kargili said the project would improve military logistics in the region.
“The tunnel will greatly improve logistics and communication for defence forces. It will become much easier to transport supplies and carry out deployments in all seasons,” he said.
The tunnel is expected to strengthen India's ability to move troops and supplies to border areas close to both the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control.
Engineering challenges
The project has been built under some of the most difficult conditions in the country.
Engineers have faced challenging geological formations, continuous water ingress, avalanche threats and extreme weather conditions. Temperatures in the area can drop to between minus 35 and minus 45 degrees Celsius during winter.
The eastern portal near Minamarg has been particularly challenging because of difficult geological conditions.
Last year, multiple avalanches forced temporary suspension of work and the evacuation of more than 1,000 workers from project sites.
Despite challenges, excavation continued using advanced construction methods, including the latest Austrian Tunnelling Method.
Harpal Singh, Joint Chief Operating Officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), described the breakthrough as a major milestone.
“Only a small stretch now remains, and once the two faces meet, it will mark the breakthrough stage,” Singh said.
“It will represent the nearing fulfilment of a decades-old dream of reliable, all-weather road access to Ladakh,” he added.
Zojila tunnel project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in May 2018.
The original contract was awarded to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), but it was terminated in 2019 after the company faced financial difficulties.
Following a review by an expert committee, the project was restructured and fresh bids were invited. Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) was awarded the contract and construction formally began in October 2020.
The original completion deadline was September 2026. However, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, security-related disruptions and extreme weather conditions pushed back the timeline.
The project is now scheduled for completion in February 2028.
In Parliament last year, Gadkari said around 70 per cent of the project had been completed.
“Even after the breakthrough, substantial work will remain. Engineers still have to complete tunnel lining, road surfacing, ventilation systems, drainage works, electrical installations, safety infrastructure and approach roads before the tunnel can be opened to traffic,” the MEIL engineer said.
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