ETV Bharat / bharat

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Implications For Defence And Tourism In Kashmir And Ladakh

Srinagar: The much-awaited breakthrough of the strategically important Zojila Tunnel is expected on June 9, marking a major milestone in India’s effort to establish all-weather road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is expected to attend the ceremony, which will mark the meeting of excavation teams advancing from opposite ends of the tunnel beneath the Zojila Pass.

“All arrangements for the event are being made for Gadkari ji attending the final breakthrough ceremony at the strategically important Zojila tunnel,” a senior engineer associated with the project said.

The development comes nearly a month after engineers reported that only a small stretch of excavation remained before the tunnel’s two ends could be connected.

The breakthrough will not mean the tunnel is ready for traffic. However, it will mark the completion of one of the most critical phases of construction and bring the project closer to reality.

The 13.15 km tunnel is being built beneath the Zojila Pass at an altitude of nearly 11,600 feet. It will connect Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district with Minamarg in Kargil district of Ladakh. Once completed, it is expected to become the country's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel.

The tunnel is part of a larger project that includes approach roads and related infrastructure. The total sanctioned cost of the project stands at Rs 6,808.69 crore.

Zojila Tunnel under construction (ETV Bharat)

Why Zojila tunnel matters

For decades, the Zojila Pass has remained the only road link between Kashmir and Ladakh on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway. Every winter, heavy snowfall forces the closure of the pass for nearly five to six months.

The closure cuts off Ladakh from the Kashmir Valley and disrupts the movement of passengers, goods, fuel, medicines and essential supplies. It also affects tourism, trade and access to healthcare and educational facilities.

The dangers of the route were highlighted again this year when a snow avalanche near the pass killed seven people and injured several others.

Once operational, the tunnel will allow vehicles to bypass the snowbound and avalanche-prone pass, ensuring year-round connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh.

Officials estimate that travel through the Zojila section, which currently takes several hours depending on weather and road conditions, could be reduced to about 15 minutes.

What Zojila tunnel means for Kashmir, Ladakh

For residents of Ladakh, especially in Kargil district, the tunnel is expected to end decades of winter isolation.

Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, described Zojila as the region's lifeline.

“Zojila is the lifeline for the people of Ladakh, especially for those in Kargil, as the region lacks air connectivity and remains cut off during winter months due to heavy snowfall,” Akhoon said.

He said year-round road access would improve connectivity and create new opportunities for the region.

“This road is strategically significant because it will remain open throughout the year. It will improve connectivity and create growth opportunities for the region,” he said.

The tunnel is expected to ensure uninterrupted movement of food supplies, fuel, medicines and emergency services. It is also likely to make travel easier for patients, students and traders who currently face difficulties during winter road closures.

Political activist Sajjad Kargili said the project could significantly benefit the region.

“It will be an economic boon for Ladakh. Patients, students and elderly citizens will benefit from reliable connectivity throughout the year. It will be a game changer for the entire region,” he said.

Local leaders have also said the tunnel could reduce transportation costs and improve the availability of essential commodities during winter.

Tourism and economic impact

Tourism is one of the major economic sectors in both Kashmir and Ladakh. However, seasonal road closures have traditionally limited tourist movement and shortened business seasons.

The Zojila Tunnel, along with the Z-Morh Tunnel near Sonamarg inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025, is expected to improve year-round access to destinations in Kashmir, Drass, Kargil and Leh.