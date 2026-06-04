From Kerala To Kashmir: Jayaprakash's Smokeless Stoves Transform Rural Kitchens
Jayaprakash introduced his 'JP Tech' low-cost, fuel-efficient smokeless stoves, which significantly reduce smoke emissions and consume less firewood, reports K Saseendran.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Kozhikode: In a remarkable innovation journey, Kerala-based environmental technologist Jayaprakash V from Koyilandy has taken his mission for smoke-free stoves to India's most remote Himalayan border villages. His specially designed smokeless stoves are now being tested to improve the lives of tribal and mountain communities living in extreme climatic conditions.
Jayaprakas's low-cost, fuel-efficient and smokeless 'JP Tech' stoves are emerging as a sustainable alternative, attracting attention from across the country. His latest initiative has now reached snow-bound Gurez Valley near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, where he, along with his wife Rani, undertook extensive field-level experiments in villages near the border area.
Innovation Journey Reaches Himalayan Villages
Jayaprakash travelled from Koyilandy to Jammu and later to the remote Gurez Valley, nearly 200 kilometres from Srinagar, as part of a larger rural innovation and tribal development initiative supported by 'Gyan', an organisation working for the upliftment of tribal and remote communities.
Among the villages where the experiments were conducted was Chak Wali, located just around 12 kilometres from the Pakistan border. In these villages, people endure extreme cold, snowfall and harsh winds for most of the year. Traditional homes in the area are designed to preserve heat.
Sheep rearing which is main occupation, and are sheltered on the ground floor while families stay upstairs so that the warmth generated by livestock naturally heats the living space. However, villagers continue to depend heavily on traditional wood-burning stoves that produce thick smoke, leading to serious respiratory illnesses and long-term health complications.
To address this challenge, Jayaprakash introduced his 'JP Tech' smokeless stoves, which significantly reduce smoke emissions, consume less firewood and simultaneously function as room heaters.
Smoke-free Stove Designed For Harsh Climates
The stoves incorporate advanced ceramic insulation technology that prevents heat loss and improves fuel efficiency. Depending on climatic requirements, the design can also be modified to allow heat radiation inside homes during severe winters. The project currently focuses on evaluating whether the stoves can function effectively under varying Himalayan climatic conditions, including fluctuating temperatures, strong winds and different varieties of firewood available locally.
Once perfected, the plan is to manufacture and distribute these stoves locally, reducing transportation costs, generate employment for local youth and boosting rural economies. Given the high costs of transporting stoves from Coimbatore, Gyan plans to establish manufacturing units in Bandipora, near Srinagar.
"Thousands of stoves will eventually have to be manufactured there. We are ready for that and are also prepared to give royalties and manufacturing rights to local entrepreneurs," Jayaprakash said.
"There is no doubt that villagers in Himalayan border areas, where cold weather prevails most of the year, will soon use these stoves for both cooking and heating purposes," he added.
Research Conducted Under Indian Army Supervision
On May 31, Jayaprakash, Rani and Gyan team carried four stoves to remote Himalayan villages including Chak Wali, Dawar, Markut, Sheikhpora and Neeru for field testing. The experiments were conducted under stringent security supervision with support from the Indian Army due to the sensitivity of the border areas. The tests examined the stoves' performance using different types of local firewood under varying climatic conditions.
National Recognition for Grassroots Innovation
Jayaprakash is no stranger to national recognition. His innovations in eco-friendly technologies and waste management have previously earned him multiple honours, including the National Award presented by former President Pratibha Patil in 2012. He was also honoured by the Kerala government in 2017 and 2019 for his eco-friendly waste management research.
Over the years, he has trained Indian Army personnel stationed near the border in constructing smokeless stoves and has even collaborated with stove manufacturers in China.
Bright future for rural India
A native of Komathukara in Koyilandy, Jayaprakash continues his mission with strong support from his family, including his wife Rani, daughter Tirtha who is a doctor, and daughter Kavya, an advocate practising at the Kerala High Court. He is associated with national schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Janatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, which focuses on the welfare and development of tribal people through holistic programmes including housing, water, electricity, roads, internet connectivity and skill training.
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