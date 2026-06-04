ETV Bharat / state

From Kerala To Kashmir: Jayaprakash's Smokeless Stoves Transform Rural Kitchens

Kozhikode: In a remarkable innovation journey, Kerala-based environmental technologist Jayaprakash V from Koyilandy has taken his mission for smoke-free stoves to India's most remote Himalayan border villages. His specially designed smokeless stoves are now being tested to improve the lives of tribal and mountain communities living in extreme climatic conditions.

Jayaprakas's low-cost, fuel-efficient and smokeless 'JP Tech' stoves are emerging as a sustainable alternative, attracting attention from across the country. His latest initiative has now reached snow-bound Gurez Valley near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, where he, along with his wife Rani, undertook extensive field-level experiments in villages near the border area.

Innovation Journey Reaches Himalayan Villages

Jayaprakash travelled from Koyilandy to Jammu and later to the remote Gurez Valley, nearly 200 kilometres from Srinagar, as part of a larger rural innovation and tribal development initiative supported by 'Gyan', an organisation working for the upliftment of tribal and remote communities.

Among the villages where the experiments were conducted was Chak Wali, located just around 12 kilometres from the Pakistan border. In these villages, people endure extreme cold, snowfall and harsh winds for most of the year. Traditional homes in the area are designed to preserve heat.

Sheep rearing which is main occupation, and are sheltered on the ground floor while families stay upstairs so that the warmth generated by livestock naturally heats the living space. However, villagers continue to depend heavily on traditional wood-burning stoves that produce thick smoke, leading to serious respiratory illnesses and long-term health complications.

To address this challenge, Jayaprakash introduced his 'JP Tech' smokeless stoves, which significantly reduce smoke emissions, consume less firewood and simultaneously function as room heaters.

Smoke-free Stove Designed For Harsh Climates

The stoves incorporate advanced ceramic insulation technology that prevents heat loss and improves fuel efficiency. Depending on climatic requirements, the design can also be modified to allow heat radiation inside homes during severe winters. The project currently focuses on evaluating whether the stoves can function effectively under varying Himalayan climatic conditions, including fluctuating temperatures, strong winds and different varieties of firewood available locally.

Once perfected, the plan is to manufacture and distribute these stoves locally, reducing transportation costs, generate employment for local youth and boosting rural economies. Given the high costs of transporting stoves from Coimbatore, Gyan plans to establish manufacturing units in Bandipora, near Srinagar.