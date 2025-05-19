Indian Army Displays Air Defense Strength Deployed In Operation Sindoor; Reveals Golden Temple Shielded From Pak Attack

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST

2 Min Read

Amritsar: The Indian Army showcased its air defence capabilities in Amritsar, highlighting how systems like the AKASH missile and L-70 Air Defence Guns successfully protected the Golden Temple and Key cities in Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone threats.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, GOC, 15 Infantry Division, emphasised the nation's swift military response following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen. He said that under strong leadership, the retaliatory Operation Sindoor was launched, targeting terror infrastructure.

"Nine targets were hit. Of the nine targets, seven were exclusively destroyed by the Indian Army. Of these targets, the Muridke, which is in proximity of Lahore houses the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba headquarters as also the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur, which were struck with absolute precision," he said.

He said that the Indian army had anticipated Pakistan's move to target its military installations along with civilian establishments here, including religious places such as the Golden Temple, which was the prime target according to information received from the intelligence.

"Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets, including religious places. Of these, the Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent. We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple," Major General Seshadri said.

"On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple," Seshadri said.

He clarified that no Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure was targeted. The demonstration was aimed at reassuring citizens of the Army's readiness and the precision of its retaliatory capabilities in the face of cross-border terrorism. (with ANI inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMY SHOWS A DEMOINDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSGOLDEN TEMPLEOPERATION SINDOOR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Cuddalore Man Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Passing 10th At 70

Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore Man Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Passing 10th At 70

May 17, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Crafting Custom Bangles For Miss World Contestants: Successful Mission For Hyderabad Artisans

Crafting Custom Bangles For Miss World Contestants: Successful Project By Hyderabad Artisans

May 16, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
WATCH | Banke Bihari Adorned With Dollar Garland Sent By Devotee From America As Secret Donation

WATCH | Banke Bihari Adorned With Dollar Garland Sent By Devotee From America As Secret Donation

May 14, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Sri Lanka And Indonesia Celebrate Vesak With Lanterns, Prayers, And Messages Of Compasson

Sri Lanka And Indonesia Celebrate Vesak With Lanterns, Prayers, And Messages Of Compasson

May 14, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.