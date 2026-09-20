ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch: India, Japan Air Force Chiefs Take Sortie In LCA Tejas During 'Veer Guardian-2026'

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
India, Japan Air Force Chiefs Take Sortie In LCA Tejas During 'Veer Guardian-2026' (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jodhpur: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff, General Takehiro Morita, on Sunday, took a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as part of the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026' at Air Force Station here. 

Both air chiefs took to the skies in separate indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas jets. In a gesture of mutual respect and partnership, the two air force chiefs observed a patch exchange.

Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 is a bilateral air defence exercise between the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) taking place at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 9 to September 22.

The IAF is participating with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets. The JASDF is participating in the exercise with its F-2A fighter aircraft.

The bilateral air exercise comes as earlier, on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for the India-Japan defence partnership. 

Jodhpur: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff, General Takehiro Morita, on Sunday, took a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as part of the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026' at Air Force Station here. 

Both air chiefs took to the skies in separate indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas jets. In a gesture of mutual respect and partnership, the two air force chiefs observed a patch exchange.

Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 is a bilateral air defence exercise between the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) taking place at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 9 to September 22.

The IAF is participating with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets. The JASDF is participating in the exercise with its F-2A fighter aircraft.

The bilateral air exercise comes as earlier, on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for the India-Japan defence partnership. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VEER GUARDIAN 2026
LCA TEJAS
INDIA JAPAN AIR FORCE CHIEF TEJAS

Related Articles

Chinese dancer Wu Yufei has made it to the finale of the popular US TV show America's Got Talent alongside a crew of robots.

Chinese Robots, Human Partner Dance Their Way To America's Got Talent Finale

September 19, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Japan's Busiest Shinjuku Rail Station Tests Robot Bins

Japan's Busiest Shinjuku Rail Station Tests Robot Bins

September 18, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Assam Royal Bengal Tiger

WATCH | Royal Bengal Tiger Cub Spotted In Naya Gaon Assam

September 17, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Dal Lake Srinagar

From Waste To Craft: Srinagar Artisan Turns Dal Lake Weeds Into Decorative Products

September 17, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.