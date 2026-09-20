Watch: India, Japan Air Force Chiefs Take Sortie In LCA Tejas During 'Veer Guardian-2026'

Jodhpur: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff, General Takehiro Morita, on Sunday, took a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as part of the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026' at Air Force Station here.

Both air chiefs took to the skies in separate indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas jets. In a gesture of mutual respect and partnership, the two air force chiefs observed a patch exchange.

Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 is a bilateral air defence exercise between the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) taking place at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 9 to September 22.

The IAF is participating with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets. The JASDF is participating in the exercise with its F-2A fighter aircraft.

The bilateral air exercise comes as earlier, on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for the India-Japan defence partnership.