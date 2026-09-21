India, Ethiopia Close To Heart: Hindi-speaking Ethiopian Woman Who Drew Crowd At BRICS Bazaar

"My name is Feven. I have a lot of connections with India. India is my in-laws’ home. I have been living here for the past 10 to 15 years." This is not an Indian woman speaking fluent Hindi, but an Ethiopian woman, Feven Merid, who made India her home after marrying an Indian.

During the recently held BRICS Bazaar in Delhi, Feven drew visitors’ attention with her fluent Hindi at the Ethiopian stall, which showcased handcrafted fabrics, earthenware and Ethiopian coffee.

She hopes the close ties between India and Ethiopia will continue to grow. "India and Ethiopia have very good relations, and both countries move forward by supporting each other. It would be wonderful if they continue to remain this way forever. India has hosted us (the Ethiopian delegation) very well, and we are looking forward to welcoming you to my maternal home. Please do come and allow us to welcome you as well," said Feven Merid

Held from September 10 to 15 in Delhi, the BRICS Bazaar showcased handicrafts, handlooms and artworks from BRICS member and partner countries alongside the 18th BRICS Summit.