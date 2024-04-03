Worry Not Skygazers! Here's How You Can Watch April 8 Solar Eclipse in India

Hyderabad: A Total Solar Eclipse will be a sight to behold on April 8, 2024. This celestial event will take place in North America, where the sun will be completely covered by the moon. As the shadow of the moon passes across the Earth, parts of the country will experience darkness in mid-day.

What is Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will experience a total solar eclipse. The sky will become dark as if it was dawn or dusk.

Total Solar Eclipse in India

A Total Solar Eclipse is a rare astronomical event that will be visible in many parts of North America, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, and other parts of the world.

Total Solar Eclipse Timing

This celestial event, Solar Eclipse, will commence at 2:12 pm on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9. Hence, the total Solar Eclipse will span around 12 hours.

Where will be the Total Solar Eclipse Visible?

The eclipse, poised to captivate audiences worldwide, will traverse a densely populated path, commencing from Mexico's Pacific coast, traversing through the United States, and culminating in eastern Canada, captivating millions along its trajectory.

How can Indians Watch Total Solar Eclipse?

The Solar Eclipse wont be visible in India, but don’t worry, you can still watch a live stream of the eclipse. The live stream of the celestial mearvel will be orgainsed by the NASA and it will be live from 10.30 PM IST on April 8 to 1.30 AM IST on April 9. The livestream will feature telescope views of the eclipse from several sites in its path along with conversations with experts from NASA and elsewhere.

During the eclipse, small rockets will blast off from Wallops Island, Virginia, with science instruments into the electrically charged portion of the atmosphere near the edge of space known as the ionosphere.