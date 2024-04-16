Mystery Object That Crashed Through Roof of Florida Home Came From Space Station, NASA Confirms

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

NASA revealed that the mystery object that crashed through the roof of a house in Florida was part of discarded equipment from the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA revealed that the mystery object that crashed through the roof of a house in Florida was part of discarded equipment from the International Space Station (ISS).

Naples: NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.

The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis.

The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal. The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth's atmosphere, but one piece survived.

The chunk of metal weighed 1.6 pounds (0.7 kilograms) and was 4 inches (10 centimetres) tall and roughly 1 1/2 inches (4 centimetres) wide.

Homeowner Alejandro Otero told television station WINK at the time that he was on vacation when his son told him what had happened. Otero came home early to check on the house, finding the object had ripped through his ceiling and torn up the flooring.

"I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage," Otero said. "I'm super grateful that nobody got hurt."

Read More

  1. Watch: Total Solar Eclipse from the Space; NASA, Musk's Starlink Share Video
  2. Total Solar Eclipse 2024: A Celestial Extravaganza - In Pics
  3. SpaceX Completes Mega Rocket's Test Flight But Loses Spacecraft Near End

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.