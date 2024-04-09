Watch: Total Solar Eclipse from the Space; NASA, Musk's Starlink Share Video

Hyderabad: SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk treated his viewers with the rare and breath-taking visuals of the total Solar Eclipse that was shot by his aerospace company SpaceX's Starlink satellite from Earth's orbit. Musk even posted a short video of the solar eclipse on X and wrote, "Was cool to see the eclipse from Austin. ~27 years before it happens here again."

American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also shared a video in which the total solar eclipse was seen from space. The video showed the astronauts' view from the International Space Station.

The space agency even shared a video of the solar eclipse sweeping through Indianapolis. According to the NASA, this was the first time in more than 800 years that the city experienced this celestial event.

The total Solar Eclipse fell across North America on Monday thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies. It was the continent's biggest eclipse audience ever, with a couple hundred million people living in or near the shadow's path, plus scores of out-of-towners flocking in to see it.

The images and videos of the Solar Eclipse light up social media from all over North America in a very short time. While almost all the people of the continent were able to witness the celestial extravaganza, NASA organised a live stream for the people from other continents who were unable to witness the solar eclipse.