West Bengal: Youth From Siuri Leaves Wife To Marry Gay Partner; Family Approves

Siuri (West Bengal): Love is blind - goes the adage. Yes, indeed, there is no repudiating it. Ask Vasudev Chakraborty (37), a Siuri resident who tied the nuptial knot with his partner in the same fashion as he did with his wife whom he walked out on - applying vermilion on the forehead.

Vasudev and Amit exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Howrah in the presence of friends and well-wishers. The video of their marriage has gone viral.

It speaks volumes of the broadmindedness of Vasudev's family that it has approved the couple's decision. As per sources, the neighbours pulled in to organise the ceremony in Howrah which would be followed by a bash.

The Supreme Court's verdict on same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act has not thrown a spanner in the mindset of the people in the area as they have wholeheartedly accepted the couple's decision to stay together.

"I can see that people around are happy. Everyone is inquiring about them. My friends are extremely happy and that is all that matters," said a member of the household.

Vasu, who hails from Senpara of Karidhya in Siuri, had entered into matrimony a year ago. However, the marriage didn't last with regular fights hampering their relations. Finally fed up with the bickering, they decided to part ways.

The divorce laid the foundation of Vasu and Amit's bonding and eventually, they decided to come under the same roof.