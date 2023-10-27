Jamui (Bihar): Two girls in a same-sex relationship for the last one and a half years in Bihar's Jamui and Lakhisarai districts got married to each other while committing to spend their lives together. The girls tied the knot and took pheras (traditional wedding rounds) at a temple in Jamui on October 24.

The love story of Nisha Kumari (18) and Kumkum Kumari alias Komal (20) began at a wedding ceremony of their relative, where they first met. Nisha, daughter of Ashok Tanti, is a resident of Digghi village of Lakshmipur police station area in Jamui while Komal, daughter of Kameshwar Tanti hails from Kusanda village of Halsi police station area of Lakhisarai district.

Nisha's maternal uncle's wedding was held one and a half years back. It was at the wedding that the two girls first met and became friends. Since they lived in nearby villages, the girls would often meet each other. Soon, they realised that they were in deep love and wanted to spend the rest of their lives together as husband and wife.

The two faced several challenges when their relationship came to light. But their love and commitment never wavered. Finally, they exchanged their vows and Nisha and Komal became husband and wife. "It was at my uncle's wedding that I first met Komal and since then we developed a very strong bond. We wanted to live together and so got married three days back," Nisha said.