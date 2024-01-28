Woman Lodges Rape Complaint Against Himachal Bus Driver 2 Months After Incident; Probe Ordered

Rampur (Himachal Pradesh): A woman hailing from Khaneri village in Himachal Pradesh has accused the driver of a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus of raping her two months ago. Initially scared, she finally mustered the courage to lodge a complaint against the accused on Saturday. The police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per her official statement from the police, the woman has alleged that she was acquainted with the driver, Keshav Ram, and had met him at the New Bus Stand in Rampur. "He called me inside the bus and forcibly satisfied his carnal desire," she added. Station House Officer (SHO) Jaswant said that the police initiated action and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a rape incident took place in Telangana three months ago where two men raped a young woman, who was fast asleep at a bus stand in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. According to the police, the 20-year-old woman, from Kothapet village of Keshampet mandal, got married four months ago.

A week after her marriage, she left her in-laws' house after a tiff with her husband and was staying with her parents. The young woman quarrelled with her parents and left for her sister's house in Chevella in Rangareddy district. As her elder sister was not there at home, she could not go back to her parent's home and came to the Chevella bus stand after consuming wine.

As there was no bus to her village, she slept at the bus stand in an inebriated condition. Two young men saw that she was alone. After 10 pm, they took advantage of her vulnerability and raped her.