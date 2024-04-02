Woman Creates Ruckus at Lover's Ring Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Mathura: In a rather bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman created a ruckus at the ring ceremony of her alleged boyfriend leading to a fistfight between the two parties in Mathura district of the state.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday night March 31. Sources said that in Dampier Nagar of Kotwali Nagar police station area, the woman, a lawyer by profession, arrived at the ring ceremony of her alleged lover with her entire family.

It is learnt that the woman along with her family objected to the ring ceremony citing the man's alleged relationship with the woman. The argument soon turned ugly with the members of the two families coming to blows with each other.

The woman alleged that she has been in a relationship with the man for one year. After impregnating her, the man ditched her and is marrying another girl, she said. “When I became pregnant, he promised to marry me and formally made me wear the Mangalsutra. When I insisted my lover marry me, his family came to see me on 7th January. Later, he refused to have a relationship,” she said.

The family members of the man said that they had earlier fixed their son's marriage with the woman, but broke the relationship “after finding shortcomings in her”.

The lover's father alleged a “big conspiracy” behind the incident.

Police station in-charge Ravi Tyagi said that they have started the proceedings into the entire matter while further investigation is going on.