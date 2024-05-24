West Bengal Governor Seeks Action Taken Report on Nandigram Violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday sought an action taken report from the state government on Nandigram violence following the death of a BJP worker two days back.

The governor has directed the state government to take an immediate action and put an end to "blood bath", clarifying that such incidents will not be tolerated.

Bose has inquired about the measures that the government has taken in response to the BJP worker's murder in Nandigram and has criticised the state government over the violence that broke out here. He has directed the government to immediately restore peace in the area.

Rathibala Adi, mother of BJP leader Sanjay Adi was allegedly beaten up with a bamboo stick and hacked to death by miscreants in Mansabazar of Sonachur village panchayat of Nandigram on Wednesday. The BJP has blamed the ruling TMC party for the incident.

The family of the deceased has already lodged a complaint against 25 people, including several TMC leaders, namely Sheikh Sufian, a leader of the Nandigram land movement and Mamata Banerjee's assembly election agent.

Following the death of the BJP activist, party workers burnt tyres, blocked roads and staged an agitation in the area. Police and security forces were deployed to bring the situation under control. The state BJP also wrote to West Bengal chief electoral officer urging him to remove SP East Midnapore.

Nandigram, which is considered to be Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's turf, is under Tamluk Lok Sabha seat of East Midnapore's district. It will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25.