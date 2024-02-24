Vishwa Hindu Parishad: Five-Day Meeting of Central Managing Committee to Start Today

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The five-day meeting of the Central Managing Committee and Board of Trustees of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will start from February 25 at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. Officials from different states of the country have already arrived to attend this meeting that will last till February 28.

VHP patron Dineshchandra, President Dr RN Singh, Working President Advocate Alok Kumar, Vice President Champat Rai, Dharmanarayan Sharma, Jiveshwar Mishra, Meenatai Bhatt, Meenakshi Pishwe.

Arrangements for their stay and food have also been made here. For the first time, more than 400 representatives from India and abroad will be present in this five-day meeting. After the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the influx of devotees from all over the country is on a hike, sources said.

In such a situation, the call of the Trust and the ongoing campaign in conjunction with VHP has given a massive momentum. VHP is strengthening itself by organisationally connecting in rural sectors so that devotees are able to visit the temple and get a glance of Ram Lalla.

Officials in this meeting will discuss the upcoming plan of the Parishad and take major decisions. Organisation General Secretary Vinayak Rao Desh Pandey, General Secretary Milind Parande, Joint General Secretary Koteshwar Sharma, Dr Surendra Jain, Stanu Malayam, Swami Vigyananand including Rajendra Singh, Ambarish Singh, Harishankar, Pragya Mahala, Saroj Soni, Vijay Shankar Tiwari, Area Organization Minister Gajendra will grace their presence in the meeting.