Man Arrested in Narcotics Case Dies While Being Taken to Lucknow by Police

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A man, who was arrested in a drug trafficking case, died when he was being shifted to Lucknow from his village in the Pratapgarh district on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), an official said. The deceased was identified as Ajay Singh alias Shakti Singh (42), who was wanted by the Gomtinagar Police Station in Lucknow, in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was arrested by the STF on Sunday evening from his residence at the Lakhhara village in Sangipur, officials said.

His health condition deteriorated as soon as he left the house. The STF officials rushed him to Lalganj Trauma Centre and was later referred to the medical college where the doctors declared him dead, the officials added. The daughter of the deceased has alleged that despite showing the hospital slip and medicines the STF officials did not care about the health of her father. She alleged that the officials entered the house and forcibly took away her father, due to which he died. The deceased's daughter then lodged a complaint at the Sangipur Police Station. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case.

Circle Officer Ram Surat Sonkar said, “Ajay was wanted in a drug smuggling case and was a heart patient. The team arrested him on Sunday and he died of a heart attack.” Pratapgarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) West Sanjay Rai has also reached Sangipur Police Station to investigate the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report, the police said.

