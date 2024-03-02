Uttar Pradesh: Lawyer Falls from 8th Floor of Apartment During Police Raid in Agra; Dies

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Agra Lawyer Sunil Sharma

DCP City Suraj Rai said that a team of police had gone to the residential apartment for a raid against the lawyer, who is wanted in a case registered against him. Police said that fearing an arrest, the lawyer hid in another apartment and fell from the 8th floor leading to his death.

Agra: A lawyer died after falling from the eighth floor during a police raid in connection with a case registered against him late night on Friday, March 1 in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as advocate Sunil Sharma. The incident took place at Mangalam Aadhar Apartment located on UPSIDC Road under Sikandra police station limits of Agra. Sunil Sharma was the patron of the Young Advocates Association.

Sources said that a team of police from the New Agra police station raided the advocate in connection with a case in which he was wanted. The deceased was accused of taking hostage and making a deed of marriage, in the said case.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that the advocate had hidden in another flat to escape from the police. While the raid was going on, Sharma fell from the 8th floor of the apartment and died on the spot, Rai said. He said that the investigation in the case is going on, adding that the CCTV cameras are being checked for the footage of the incident.

Advocate Sunil Sharma, patron of the Advocates Association, and his wife Sunita Sharma have been living in flat number 801 of Mangalam Aadhar Apartment for about a month. Sources said that at around 10:45 pm on Friday night, 7-8 cops including a female cop reached the apartment in a vehicle and launched a raid at flat number 801.

Shortly after the police arrived, the sound of someone falling was heard. On this, people walking on the ground floor of the apartment informed the security guard present at the gate. When the guards came running, advocate Sunil Sharma had fallen on the ground floor of flat number 802, sources said. The security guard raised an alarm after which the inmates gathered at the spot.

The cops removed the advocate in the car to the emergency of SN Medical College where the doctors declared him dead.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that on February 2 this year, one Manoj Kumar Sharma, resident of KK Nagar, Amar Vatika, filed a case against Advocate Sunil Kumar Sharma and Mandal President of Youth Advocates Association in New Agra Police Station for fraudulent land acquisition, kidnapping and forced deed of sale. Five people have been named in that case.

It is alleged that on the morning of January 31, 2024, the accused kidnapped the plaintiff Manoj Kumar outside Diwani.

  1. Read more: SC lawyer's body found in sewage tank in Faridabad, investigation underway
  2. Man kills Son, Ailing Mother, dies by Suicide after incurring Losses in Business

TAGGED:

Agra Police NewsAdvocate Dies During Police RaidDeath during police raidUPup POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.