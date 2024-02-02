Uniform Civil Code 'Beneficial for Muslims': Triple Talaq Petitioner Saira Banu

Dehradun: As the expert committee chaired by Justice Ranjana Desai submitted the draft of the Uniform Civil Code to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, a Muslim woman who fought against the now banned triple talaq, is again at the forefront to implement the UCC. Giving her important opinion on the Uniform Civil Code, Saira Banu has called the newest agenda of the BJP led Central government as “beneficial for the Muslim community”.

Saira has also appealed to the Muslim community to come forward in favour of the UCC. Saira Banu, who fought a long battle against triple talaq in the Supreme Court, has now also stood in favor of the Uniform Civil Code, too. The draft of UCC has been prepared in Uttarakhand and today itself the five member committee preparing the draft handed over the draft to the Chief Minister.

The statement of Saira Banu is being considered very important in this backdrop. Saira said that women of the Muslim community will get the “most benefit from the implementation of Uniform Civil Code”. She expressed hope that the draft will soon be implemented as law by bringing a bill in the Assembly in coming days.

Saira Banu also said that with the implementation of UCC, the “social system of the Muslim community will also improve”. She said that the Muslim community is “not going to suffer any harm due to its implementation and the Muslim community will move towards social development after its implementation”.

Saira Banu came into limelight in the country when she approached the Supreme Court regarding triple talaq. Only after Saira Banu went to the Supreme Court, this issue of triple talaq came into discussion in the country and after this, the Government of India also made a law banning triple talaq. Saira Banu is a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand.

In the previous BJP government, she was given the status of Minister of State in Uttarakhand and also held the post of Vice Chairperson in the Women's Commission.