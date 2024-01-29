Loading...

UCC Bill to Be Tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly Soon; Experts Panel Prepares Final Draft

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

Etv Bharat

The Uttarakhand government appears all set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State after passing the related draft bill in the Assembly in the session that will commence on February 5. The experts committee has already prepared the final draft of the UCC and it is likely to submit the draft to the state government on February 2, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass Uniform Civil Code Bill Soon

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : The time for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand seems to be very near. In fact, the five-member experts committee constituted under the chairmanship of former judge Ranjana Desai has already prepared the final draft. The experts committee will submit the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code to the state government on February 2.

After this, the State government will table the draft of UCC in the Assembly during the House session which will commence on February 5. After the draft bill is passed in the House, the UCC will be implemented in the state of Uttarakhand as a full-fledged law, according to sources.

This will bring the debates and arguments going on for a long time regarding the Uniform Civil Code to an end eventually. It is because Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself has informed everybody by tweeting on Monday that on February 2, the experts committee will submit the UCC to the government. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity on the UCC implementation. The Congress party had taken digs at the government on this issue from time to time.

  • आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के 'एक भारत,श्रेष्ठ भारत' के विजन और चुनाव से पूर्व उत्तराखण्ड की देवतुल्य जनता के समक्ष रखे गए संकल्प एवं उनकी आकांक्षाओं के अनुरूप हमारी सरकार प्रदेश में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने हेतु सदैव प्रतिबद्ध रही है।

    यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड का…

    — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

In his tweet, CM Dhami said that under the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (United and Strong India) and the resolution placed before the people of Uttarakhand before the assembly elections, the Uttarakhand government is committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

Read More

  1. 'Uttarakhand UCC In Cold Storage:' Congress Pokes Fun At Dhami
  2. Assam Set Ball Rolling To Implement UCC, Bill To Ban Polygamy To Be Tabled In Assembly Session
Last Updated :Jan 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

TAGGED:

UCCUttarakhandDehradunCodeCM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.