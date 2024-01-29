UCC Bill to Be Tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly Soon; Experts Panel Prepares Final Draft

Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass Uniform Civil Code Bill Soon

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : The time for implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand seems to be very near. In fact, the five-member experts committee constituted under the chairmanship of former judge Ranjana Desai has already prepared the final draft. The experts committee will submit the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code to the state government on February 2.

After this, the State government will table the draft of UCC in the Assembly during the House session which will commence on February 5. After the draft bill is passed in the House, the UCC will be implemented in the state of Uttarakhand as a full-fledged law, according to sources.

This will bring the debates and arguments going on for a long time regarding the Uniform Civil Code to an end eventually. It is because Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself has informed everybody by tweeting on Monday that on February 2, the experts committee will submit the UCC to the government. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity on the UCC implementation. The Congress party had taken digs at the government on this issue from time to time.

In his tweet, CM Dhami said that under the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (United and Strong India) and the resolution placed before the people of Uttarakhand before the assembly elections, the Uttarakhand government is committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code.