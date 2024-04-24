Ukraine's Maria Becomes Karaneshwari in Haryana After Being Influenced by Sanatan Dharma

Bhiwani: A Ukrainian woman has adopted the Hindu religion after being influenced by Sanatan culture in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. The woman named Maria embraced Hinduism at the Jahargiri Ashram in Bhiwani.

Maria of Ukraine Became Karaneshwari: Maria, who hails from Ukraine, has now come to India and rechristened to Karaneshwari. Maria has been living in India since 2016 doing research on Ayurveda. It was during her research that she was influenced by Hinduism and liked the Sanatan culture so much that she decided to adopt Hindu religion. Maria converted to Hinduism by going to Jahargiri Ashram located in Bhiwani. It is learnt that some time ago, some people from Russia also came to Bhiwani, also known as Chhoti Kashi, and adopted Hindu religion.

Will go to Ukraine and Spread Indian Culture: Speaking on Maria's conversion to Karaneshwari, Mahamandaleshwar Sangam Giri Maharaj said that Maria came to India in the year 2016 and she was doing research on Ayurveda. Even during the Corona period, she remained in India for four months and continued her research, he said. "During this time she realized that many diseases can be easily treated with Ayurveda. Apart from this, she understood the Sanatan culture and being influenced by it, decided to adopt it. She came to Jahargiri Ashram and converted into Hindu religion, " Maharaj added.

He said that Karaneshwari also has two sons and a daughter and her daughter is doing research about astrology. Maria's children too are planning to convert to Hinduism soon. After adopting Hindu religion, Karaneshwari said that she got a chance to understand Sanatan culture closely and she was influenced by it and decided to take the step to convert to Hinduism. Karaneshwari said she will visit her country Ukraine in the coming days and will tell the people there about the culture of India.