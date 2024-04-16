No Discrimination with Muslims under PM Modi: Anurag Thakur

Jammu: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that there was no discrimination with the Muslim community in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government which focused on "service, good governance and well-being of the poor" after coming to power in 2014.

The information and broadcasting minister accused the Congress of dividing people on the name of creed, caste and religion' and said the BJP believes in uniting the country and taking it forward.

Before 2014, Muslims were being told if Modi comes to power you will be finishedhave you seen the Modi-led government discriminating against anyone on the basis of religion? Has anyone asked you whether you are a Muslim, Hindu or Sikh when it comes to availing the Central government schemes and facilities like free ration and free treatment, Thakur said addressing an election rally in Kishtwar district.

Kishtwar is part of the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, which is going to polls on April 19 to decide the fate of BJP candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh and 11 others, including his main opponent and INDIA bloc candidate Choudhary Lal Singh.

Modi government is working with a motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' and dedicated to service, good governance and well-being of the poor which will be further strengthened in the next five years," said Thakur, who reached here for the third time to garner support for BJP candidates.

"The Modi government ensured justice for all including those who were deprived of their rights in Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of Article 370, he added.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP leader said its leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are claiming that Modi will change the Constitution if he returns to power for the third term.

The Constitution was given to us by B R Ambedkar whom we are taking in high esteem and honour him. It was the Congress which made amendments in the Constitution 62 times, including 17 during Pandit Nehru's prime ministership and 33 times during Indira Gandhi's rule, Thakur said.

He accused the Congress of making compromises with the national interests by conceding land to Pakistan (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), China (Aksai Chin) and Sri Lanka (Katchatheevu Island) in the past.

We give top priority to our national interests and India is first for us unlike the Congress, Thakur said. The BJP leader said the Indian economy jumped to fifth position in the world and the Modi government is working to make it the third largest economy in the world.

It is possible if you vote for Modi to make him the prime minister for the third term. Modi is the one who strengthened our borders, equipped our defence forces with modern weapons and fighter planes and a free hand, Thakur said.

The nation is aware of the surgical strikes in Pakistan and a befitting response to China in Ladakh, he added. The minister said the terror incidents in Kashmir have shown a decline as was evident from 81 per cent drop in civilian killings and 50 per cent drop in the killing of security personnel.

Tiranga is our pride but some people in Srinagar used to desecrate it. I took out a march in 2011 from Kolkata to Kashmir against this but was imprisoned by the Omar Abdullah led National Conference government. Today, the atmosphere has altogether changed after the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP and the tricolor is fluttering high there, he said.

Seeking votes for Jitendra Singh, Thakur said the BJP restored peace in Jammu and Kashmir which is the biggest achievement for the party. Terror acts were the major hurdle in attracting tourists to the picturesque region. Last year, over two crore tourists visited J&K and the number is expected to cross three crore this year, he said.

The BJP leader said the assembly elections along with restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir are going to take place in the coming months. Talking to reporters later, Thakur said India is not in favour of war among any country.

We are not in favour of war (between Israel and Iran) and always support peace. He criticized the Congress, National Conference and PDP, and said they always worked for their families without caring for the welfare of the masses.

Thakur lauded the sacrifice of the people of Kishtwar who stood with the security forces to defeat terrorism from their soil. Those who laid down their lives for the country will always be remembered, he said.