Suspected Drug Smuggler Detained in Amritsar, Rs 10 Lakh Recovered: BSF

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 21, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Suspected Drug Smuggler Detained in Amritsar, Rs 10 Lakh Recovered: BSF

In a joint operation by BSF intelligence wing and Punjab Police, a suspected drug smuggler was apprehended from a village in Amritsar. After interrogating him, drug money worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the area.

Amritsar: The intelligence wing of Border Security Force (BSF) along with Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a suspected drug smuggler in Amritsar and later recovered Rs one lakh that was hidden in a village here.

The suspected smuggler has a history of narcotics smuggling and was apprehended while he was travelling in his car in Ajnala market.

Taking to its 'X' handle, BSF Punjab Frontier, said, "The coordinated efforts resulted in apprehension of the suspected individual along with Rs 10 thousand drug money. The smuggler has a history of involvement in narcotics smuggling and was apprehended from Ajnala market while travelling in his personal car."

During interrigation, the suspect revealed crucial information regarding the drug money that was hidden in Samrai village in Gurdaspur distruct. Based on this information, BSF and special branch of Punjab Police successfully recovered Rs 1 lakh from the village. Some more apprehensions and recovery are anticipated in coming days, an official said.

"This meticulously planned and swiftly executed joint operation underscores the unwavering commitment of BSF to eradicate drug trafficking from Punjab," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

Prior to this, acting on information provided by a vigilant villager, BSF troops recovered a damaged drone from a field adjacent to the government school in Dhariwal village in Amritsar. The drone was an assembled Hexacopter.

