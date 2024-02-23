"Sukanta Majumdar arrested for violation of Section 144": WB police

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): The West Bengal police on Thursday opened up on the arrest of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar saying he was arrested during his protest earlier in Sandeshkhali for violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144, which had been in force in the violence-hit area.

Speaking to ANI on the Majumdar's arrest earlier, Hossain Mehedi Rehman, Superintendent of Police, Basirhat, said, "Today Sukanta Majumdar reached here without informing the police.

He was intercepted in Dhamakhali and asked politely if he wanted to visit Sandeshkhali and meet the family members of any particular person. He was stopped initially but later allowed to meet the family. However, he came here and sat on a protest outside the police station with his local supporters."

"This was a clear violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144, which was in force in the area. So, we asked him to stop the protest but instead, he indulged in sloganeering.

We took legal action and arrested him. He was released on personal bail thereafter," the SP added. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Speaking on another incident in Sandeshkhali, the officer informed that after several complaints were received at a local police station regarding land grabbing at least 9 people were given back their plots in the presence of the local police, after a proper survey. Earlier in the day, the WB BJP chief was arrested by police during his protest in Sandeshkhali and released shortly afterwards on a bail bond.

The West Bengal BJP chief spoke to ANI on his arrest, saying," Police picked us up forcefully. I was arrested, then made to sign a bail bond and later released. We were arrested for sitting on a dharna here. We will continue to raise our voices and protest until our workers are allowed to visit Sandeshkhali."

"We sat for protest and they said that I violated Section 144. My question to them is: where was Section 144 when the local MLA was roaming freely with his supporters? This biased enforcement of Section 144 cannot continue. We will move court if need be," he added. Majumdar was taken into custody by West Bengal Police after he sat on a protest demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in violence-hit Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district.

After receiving permission from the police to visit the trouble-torn area in Sandeshkhali on Thursday, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar staged a protest against the TMC leader in front of a police station in Sandeshkhali. The BJP State president who was accompanied by a slew of security personnel had arrived at violence-hit Sandeshkhali after police permission and was seen interacting with the women of Sandeshkhali there.

Earlier in the day, Majumdar went to visit the arrested party workers in prison in the Basirhaat area of the district. While speaking to ANI on his visit to the arrested party workers, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "They (jail administration) didn't permit to go inside. I will meet them (Party workers) from outside just like a common family."

The BJP state president also said, "We have given in writing that we want to meet Vikas Singh and 11 other party workers, they're innocent and have done nothing wrong. They (administration) said that only local MP is allowed to meet, I asked them to show me the Act where it is written. As an MP, it's a legal right that I can visit the jail. I am here till the jailer's sense prevails, but it seems those who are on the other side of the call aren't allowing it. For Mamata Banerjee, her will is the constitution."

Speaking about the incidents of Sandeshkhali, Majumdar said that the main goal in visiting Basirhat is to assure the BJP workers that the entire Bharatiya Janta Party is with them. Majumdar also questioned why TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan had not been arrested and said, "I wanted to ask DGP, why Sheikh Shahjahan has not yet been arrested.

ST Commission must visit and they have visited the place as the major victims of Sandeshkhali atrocities are STs." Earlier on Monday, the West Bengal BJP president had announced that the party would hold a 72-hour-long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan amid the turmoil in the state over the Sandeshkhali violence.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mazumdar said, "We will hold a minimum 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. The probable day of protest is February 22.

"Training guns at Mamata Banerjee for accusing the BJP of instigating violence in the state, Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee should be a little more sensitive towards the women in the state and refrain from making such statements. Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee proceedings against West Bengal senior officials in the matter relating to the Sandeshkhali protest.

The Privileges Committee notice came on a complaint filed by BJP Member of Parliament Sukanta Majumdar for alleged misconduct, brutality, and causing life-threatening injuries by the police officials and district administration of Basirhat, North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal. West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.