Sandeshkhali: West Bengal BJP Chief Hospitalised after Scuffle between Party Members, State Police

Taki (West Bengal): Sukanta Majumdar, the chief of the West Bengal BJP, was hurt in a scuffle and hospitalised that broke out between party members and state police after he were prevented from entering Sandeshkhali. As per sourcesm he suffered a car fall during the Sandeshkhali protest.

As Majumdar was speaking to reporters in the North 24 Parganas area, he lost his balance and landed on the car's hood. Later on, he was admitted to the multi-facility hospital in Basirhat. Women have been protesting the alleged crimes against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates in the region.

Mazumder was prevented from leaving a guest home in Taki, North 24 Parganas district, earlier in the day by Bengal police. To stop BJP leaders from traveling to Sandeshkhali, where section 144 (prohibition on blocking of roads, passages, any type of procession, agitation, rally, public meeting) has been enforced, huge police presence have been mobilised.

After Sandeshkali, which is located in North 24 Parganas, made headlines due to alarming accusations made by local women against Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his assistants, Majumdar began camping there. Following a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team who visited Sheikh's home in connection with a ration scam case, Sheikh has been missing for a month.

In an attempt to get permission to visit Sandeshkhali, the state BJP chief and other party members staged a sit-in protest outside the police superintendent's office in Basirhat. A breach of peace has prompted the local government to enforce prohibitory measures in the region.

"In Sandeshkhali, TMC workers have been raping women for months now - Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hajra and Uttam Sardar are raping them. We had come to the SP peacefully with the demand to arrest them. If they do not arrest them, how will the women in Sandeshkhali gain confidence?" Majumdar said on Tuesday.

Majumder worshipped Goddess Saraswati on the bank of Ichamatis on Wednesday but was stoppefor Sandeshkhali, the police allegedly stopped him. BJP claims, police surrounded the hotel. Sukanth was practically put under house arrest. Sukant Majumder got on the police car after getting upset with that. But in the scuffle, he reportedly fell from the car and passed out. The BJP workers hurriedly picked him up in the car and left for the hospital.