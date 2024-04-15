Stalin Says GST 'Exploitative'

By PTI

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

DMK President M K Stalin criticised the GST as "exploitative" for the poor and questioned if "taking a selfie" would also be taxed. Middle-class families expressed concern about the GST component in food bills and the BJP's lack of compassion for the poor.

Chennai: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday dubbed the GST as "exploitative" of the poor and wanted to know if "taking a selfie" too would next fall under the taxation net.

Stalin, in a post on 'X' wondered that there is levy of taxes under the GST Acts for "everything from a hotel to getting a two-wheeler repaired."

Middle class families, after seeing the GST component in food bills in restaurants lament the #GabbarSinghTax. "What next? will the GST be applicable even for taking a selfie? Cannot the BJP (regime) show compassion for the poor which waived Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax.

About 64 per cent of collections under the GST come from the ordinary people; 33 per cent from middle classes and only a meagre three percent is from super rich. In order to change this "exploitation" of the poor, Vote for INDIA (alliance), he said.

