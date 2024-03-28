Stalin Targets PM Modi on Electoral Bonds, 'Misplaced Assurance' to Voters Before LS Polls

Tenkasi(Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin trained his guns on the BJP-led Centre over the electoral bonds issue, terming it as a 'Himalayan scam' that was 'shaking up' the saffron party.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'misplaced' assurance to voters before Lok Sabha polls. Stalin also said it was imperative for the INDIA bloc to assume power in the country to ensure social justice and equality.

According to the Tamil Nadu CM, the BJP will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Addressing an election campaign public meeting of the DMK here, he said fuel prices have been reduced by the BJP government at the Centre because of the election.

"BJP will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Now petrol-diesel prices have been reduced, and even gas prices have also been reduced only for elections. It is the Modi government that raised the prices but they will pretend that they have nothing to do with the price hike," Stalin said.

He also slammed the BJP at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a slew of issues, including electoral bonds.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19 in the first phase. He mocked the PM for announcing a cut in LPG cylinder prices this year on the occasion of International Women's Day, asking if the day was not celebrated in the previous years. The price cut was effected with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.

The CM, whose DMK is a key constituent in the opposition INDIA bloc, was seeking votes for his party candidate from Tenkasi (SC), Dr Rani Srikumar and Congress' B Manickam Tagore, who is contesting from here. "It is imperative to ensure INDIA bloc's rule in the country to ensure social justice, brotherhood and equality," he said, while batting for the mega opposition alliance.