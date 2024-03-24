Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Decorated with 2,000 Kgs of Grapes

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was decorated with 2,000 kilos of grapes on the eve of Holi on Sunday. People of Pune thronged the temple to see the decoration.

The temple is decorated with 2000 kilograms of grapes creating a picturesque view for the devotees. These grapes will be distributed at Sassoon Hospital, Old Age Home and among devotees, who come to seek Lord Ganapati's blessings.

Pune (Maharashtra): Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was decorated with 2,000 kilograms of grapes on the eve of Holi on Sunday. People of Pune thronged the temple to see the decoration. Over 2,000 kilograms of exportable and chemical-free grapes grown by the farmers of Sahyadri farmers in Nashik have been used for decoration.

Draksha Mahotsav, the Grape Festival, is a unique and culturally rich event organised at the temple every year. The decoration creates a picturesque view for the devotees. These grapes will be later distributed as prasad to devotees, orphanages, old age homes and Sassoon Hospital. For the third year, this type of decoration was arranged in the temple.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is the epitome of pride and honour in the city of Pune. Devotees from every nook and corner of the country come here to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Temple is not only one of the most highly revered places of worship in the country but also an institution that is actively engaged in social welfare and cultural development through Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust.

