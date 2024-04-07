It Is Congress Party's Habit to Oppose Everything: Rajnath Singh at Poll Rally in Rajasthan

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Defence Minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress at a public meeting here, which was organised in the support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal. He also spoke on several heated issues ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Singh said, "The country is moving ahead on the path of progress. For Congress, their family is the public whereas for us the public is the public."

Singh praised the developmental work done by the Modi-led government in the last 10 years. He also emphasised the fact that not a single scam has come to light during the reign of the PM like the scams that were unveiled during the Congress era.

Ministers even went to jail in the 2G scam, he said. "During the rule of the Congress, scams were on the peak. However, since the rule of the Modi government, corruption has come to a halt. Singh said, “Since Modi became the PM, the country’s image has changed…in 2014 the economy size of India was 11th across the countries but in last seven years it has reached fifth. The economy expert believes that by 2027 India will be third economy power, along with America and China.”

Moving on, he also urged that there must be 'one nation and one election' to save time and resources for the nation, adding he said that the Congress party will be ready to oppose it. "There must be One Nation, One Election. Centre had formed a committee under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind. However, the Congress party will only oppose it. It is their habit to oppose everything. This (one nation, one election) will save your time and resources," he added.

Speaking about combating terrorism, he said that BJP would not spare anyone of them (terrorists) and would kill them in India and outside if required. Singh stated that he gets hurt when the Congress questions the surgical strike and the air strike.

"It hurts me when the Congress tries to cast doubt on the strength and bravery of the armed services. What our forces accomplished at that time should be respected and should not be called into question," he added.

Moreover, he attacked the former Congress government in Rajasthan, claiming that there was no peace and order and that things had improved in the state since the BJP took office.

"There was a Congress government here for the last five years. You know how they ruled. There was no law and order. People were killed by slitting their throats inside their houses. Such was the situation," he said.

He then said that since his government came to power, and Bhajan Lal Sharma became the Chief Minister, his government took steps to improve the law and order situation in the state.