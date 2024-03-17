Rajasthan Man Held for Duping People With Fake Gold Bricks in Deeg

Deeg (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Jurhara police station area in Deeg district on Saturday for allegedly duping people with fake gold bricks. Nearly 19 such bricks (biscuit-type pieces) were recovered from him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajendra alias Raju, resident of Thakur Mohalla of the district. According to police, the accused used to lure people on the pretext of selling them genuine gold bricks which actually were of brass and copper.

Deeg SP Rajesh Kumar said under the ongoing 'antivirus' campaign against cyber fraud in the division, an information was received of a person selling fake gold bricks from Thakur Mohalla of Jurhara town. Based on the information, a team from Juhara police station reached Thakur Mohalla area and found the accused making bricks that appeared as genuine gold.

Police recovered 19 fake gold bricks along with all equipment he used namely a fan, three iron tongs, an iron hammer, an iron spoon, a rod, three molds for making bricks, molds for melting moose, two stamps and a bucket. The accused has been arrested and police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused is currently being interrogated, Kumar said.

According to police, the accused has been involved in making fake gold bricks in Mewat for a long time. Prior to online fraud, the oldest kind of fraud in Mewat was fake gold bricks. In this process, miscreants first melt brass and copper in the furnace after which, a special type of chemical is added to make the product shine like gold. Later, Mughal era stamps are also on them to deceive buyers.