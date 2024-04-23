Punjab Police Arrest Terror Module Member Handled by Pak-Operatives

Police said the terror module member planned to carry out target killings in Jammu and Kashmir and was being allegedly handled by Pakistan-based operatives. He is being questioned as to how he got the Chinese pistol as it is used in Pakistan.

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a member of a terror module and recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from him. Investigations revealed that the accused was being allegedly handled by Pakistan-based operatives, who engaged him to launch attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab Police said that based on an intelligence input, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab's Jalandhar conducted an operation and averted target killings by terror modules. Now, police will present the accused in court and take him on remand for questioning.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "Preliminary investigations reveal that arrested accused being handled by Pakistan-based operatives and was tasked to carry out target killing in Jammu and Kashmir region to create fear and unrest". "Counter Intelligence averts target killings planned by cross-border operatives.....One member of the terror module arrested with a Chinese pistol and cartridges," he tweeted. "Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime and maintain peace and harmony in the state," he added.

The identity of the accused has not been revealed by the police yet.

Notably, the accused had committed many incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab Police will share inputs with Jammu and Kashmir Police so as to know his criminal records.

Police are questioning the accused on where he lives in Punjab and how he managed to get a Chinese pistol because such weapons are usually available in Pakistan. It is being suspected that the pistol came to the accused from Pakistan, police said.

