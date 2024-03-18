Punjab: Man Who Killed Police Constable Shot Dead in Encounter

Hoshiarpur: The man, who allegedly killed a Punjab police constable, was shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Monday, the police said. The incident took place on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway here. Sukhwinder Singh alias Rana Mansoorpuria was traced near the Adda Bhangala area of the Hoshiarpur district and asked to surrender, but he opened fire.

In retaliation, the police fired and Rana was fatally shot, the police added. Constable Amritpal Singh died of a bullet wound to the chest on Sunday when Rana opened fire at a police team conducting a raid at Mansoorpur village. The team was in the village to nab the accused gangster Rana as police suspected him of harbouring illegal weapons. The area was sealed and the police recovered around 10 spent shells from the incident site.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said an extensive search operation was launched in Mansoorpur and its surrounding areas to locate Rana after the attack on the police party. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on any information leading to his arrest, he said

The high-ranked officer further said that a 32-bore pistol was found at Rana's body after the encounter. The constable was cremated with full state honours at his village, Jandaur, on Monday. Amritpal Singh is survived by parents, wife and two daughters.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range, S Boopathi, Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba, MLAs Karmbir Singh Ghuman and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chabba and other dignitaries paid homage to the slain constable. In a post on X, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav condoled the death of the constable and said the police would bring the perpetrators to justice.

SSP Lamba said an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each from the State government and the Punjab Police will be provided to the constable's family. A government job will also be provided to a family member, according to the police. (With PTI Inputs)

