Priest Arrested for Unnatural Sex with Children in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg (Chhattisgarh): A priest has been arrested for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with children in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Saturday, police said. The action came after some local women lodged a complaint against the accused.

The priest performs puja and cremation rituals on the banks of Shivnath river. After receiving a complaint against the priest, a probe was initiated. Investigations revealed that the accused lured children on the pretext of giving them chocolates, food and mobile games.

On rumours that the priest engages in unnatural sex with children, a group of women of the locality decided to turn up at the accused's house without notice. When they visited the priest's house two days back they found some children playing there. Around six to seven children would always be present at the priest's house. When the women started questioning the children, they narrated the priest's acts.

The women immediately lodged a complaint at the local police station. After taking the priest into custody, he was interrogated. Police said that the priest confessed to his crime. The accused told police that he invited children to his house to play and enjoy good food and then had unnatural sex with them.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the priest and will produce him before the court.