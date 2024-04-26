Policeman on Poll Duty Kills Himself in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband District

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Policeman on Poll Duty Kills Himself in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband District

On Lok Sabha Polling Day, the Head Constable of Madhya Pradesh, Jiyalal Pawar, shot himself with his service rifle at a government school located in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

Gariaband(Chhatttisgarh): A jawan of the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force deployed on poll duty died allegedly by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday, police said.

Gariaband falls in the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency where polling is underway in the second phase of the general elections. The incident took place around 9.30 am at a government school in Kudedadar village under Piparchhedi police station limits where security personnel on poll duty have been stationed, a police official here said.

Head Constable Jiyalal Pawar allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in a room at the school, he said. He was in the reserve team and was not deployed for active poll work, the official said.

Pawar belonged to Batallion no. 34 of the MP Special Armed Force, he said. Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body for the postmortem, he said. No suicide note was found at the spot, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu: Policeman shoots himself dead in Sivaganga
  2. Uproar over suicide of Jharkhand Jaguars jawan at Jap 8 Corps in Palamu

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.