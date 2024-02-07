Police Arrest Man for Raping Woman for over Seven Days; Pouring Hot 'Daal' on Her

New Delhi: Neb Sarai Police have arrested a person on February 2 for allegedly raping a woman hailing from Darjeeling for seven consecutive days and torturing her physically. The police registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway.

The case was reported on January 30 and an FIR was registered on the same day. Police received a PCR call informing them that a woman was being beaten by her husband. Police rushed to the spot and found out that the accused was her friend and not the husband.

They sent the woman to the AIIMS where doctors said that she survived 20 injury marks including burns as hot 'daal' (pulses) was poured on her. She was later discharged after three days.

As per police sources, the woman from Darjeeling in West Bengal met Paras from Uttarakhand over the phone a few months ago. The man worked as a cook at a local restaurant in the national capital. The girl got emotionally attached to the man and moved to Delhi to live with him.

She was supposed to work as a domestic help in Bengaluru but boarded a train that halted at Delhi just to meet Paras. She started living with him delaying her joining in Bangalore in the Raju Park Area. As per sources, as days passed, he started attacking and torturing her.

