'PM Modi Promised 2 Crore Jobs Every Year Did He Give?' Mallikarjun Kharge

Gorakhpur(Uttar Pradesh): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the slogan 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai', saying that these promises were made only to mislead people.

While addressing a rally in UP's Gorakhpur, Kharge said, "They keep on saying 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai'. What is 'Mumkin'?- rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and wheat. They are misleading the people. The PM had said that he would give two crore jobs every year. Did he give those jobs? Even this is a lie.

Accusing PM Modi of waiving off loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore for 'his billionaire friends', Kharge said that this huge of money came from the pockets of the workers poor, farmers and women of India. "On the one hand, Modi ji imposed a GST tax on the milk, curd, flour, and even on education and hospital expenses of the poor. So on the other hand Modi ji reduced taxes on his billionaire friends and waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore. Now, from where did this compensation of Rs. 16 lakh crore come from? From whose pocket did it come from? It came from the pockets of the workers, poor, farmers and women of India," he said.

Kharge further promised that the INDIA alliance would implement all the guarantees once they came to power on June 4. "Then Modiji raises the question that where will the money come from to implement the guarantees given by Congress. I want to tell Modiji, that on June 4, the INDIA alliance will win the elections and we are going to implement all these guarantees. The total amount of loan waiver of Modiji's friends, Rs 16 lakh crore, is enough to fulfil these guarantees. If Modiji has money for all these things, then the INDIA alliance also has money to provide at least good education, good health services and employment to the people of the country," he said.

Urging the people to vote for the INDIA Alliance, the Congress leader said, "Narendra Modi is on the side of the rich, we are on the side of the poor. Now you have to make a choice, because this choice will decide your future. Therefore, all of you should unite and save the Constitution and Democracy."

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravi Kishan Shukla, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Kajal Nishad and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Javed Simnani are the main candidates in the Gorakhpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the last phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh has been scheduled in seven phases. Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4. In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP could only muster 15 seats.