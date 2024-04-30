PM Modi to Address Poll Rally in Telangana Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a poll rally in Medak district, Telangana, marking his second meeting in the state since the poll schedule release. BJP aims to secure significant seats in Telangana as part of its goal to reach 370 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a poll rally at Chilver Village in Medak district of Telangana on Tuesday, BJP sources said. This is Modi's second meeting in the state after the poll schedule was released last month. Telangana is one of the southern states on which the BJP is pinning its hopes to win a considerable number of seats to achieve its ambitious target of 370 in the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier set a target of winning double digit seats out of the 17 in Telangana. Shah will be campaigning on May 1 for the party's Hyderabad contestant Madhavi Latha, who has been fielded against sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM.

The BJP won four seats in the last elections in 2019. Barring Soyam Bapurao (Adilabad), the party gave tickets to the sitting MPs in the other constituencies. BJP Telangana chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party candidate for Secunderabad, National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is contesting from Karimnagar and Nizamabad MP D Arvind have already started vigorous campaigns in their respective segments.

