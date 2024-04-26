Pay Compensation to DGP Couple: Hyderabad Consumer Commission Directive to Singapore Airlines Ltd

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Hyderabad Consumer Commission-3 has ordered Singapore Airlines Limited to pay compensation of Rs 2,07,500 to a DGP couple for causing severe inconvenience by allotting a non-working recliner seat and serving them in economy class in a business (Z) class ticket, sources said.

The Hyderabad Consumer Commission in its recent verdict ordered the Singapore Airlines Limited to return the ticket money paid by the plaintiffs of Rs 97,500 with 12 percent interest and ordered it to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental anguish and Rs10,000 as costs of the case. The Mumbai and Bangalore Chief Executive Officers of Singapore Airlines Limited and the Board of Directors of Singapore Airlines House have been asked to pay the entire amount to Ravi Gupta and Anjali Gupta within 45 days.

It is learnt that the plaintiffs DGP Ravi Gupta and his wife Anjali Gupta booked tickets on May 10 last year to fly from Hyderabad to Perth (Australia) via Singapore. They said they reached the airport on May 23 at 11 pm adding they were severely inconvenienced as the electronic recliner they had booked did not work. Even after complaining to the staff, alternative seats were not allotted, they said in the complaint to the Consumer Commission.

In the complaint to the consumer commission, they stated that even after paying Rs 48,750 more than the economy class tickets and booking the business (Z) class tickets, they were served negligently. They told the commission that the airline company committed unethical business by offering 10,000 Chris Flyers miles without refunding the additional money collected.