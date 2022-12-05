Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Consumer Commission-3 has fined food delivery company Zomato for “hurting religious sentiments” by delivering chicken burger to a customer in place of a paneer burger, officials said. The court has ordered the company to refund Rs 5,000 to the plaintiff and also imposed Rs 1,000 as costs of the case, an official said.

The court was hearing the complaint by the plaintiff Deepak Kumar Sangwan of Amberpet. Kumar said he had ordered a Paneer Burger and Coke on Zomato at Corner Bakers in Kotapet. The consumer got angry when the delivery boy brought a chicken burger. When he brought the matter to the notice of the company, they said they will pay Rs 500.

Dissatisfied, the plaintiff approached the Consumer Commission, which ruled in favor of the consumer. In other significant rulings, the Hyderabad Consumer Commission-3 directed the SBI Life Insurance Company Limited to pay over Rs 54 lakh as insurance money to one Shilpa Bansal of Rajendranagar after her husband's death within 45 days.

The commission also directed the 3 Dimensions IT Services to pay Rs 2,07,000 along with 12 percent interest to RV Associates Architects and Rs 10,000 as case costs for defective IT services. The Commission also fined Brewery Restaurant, Kothapet, for collecting 10 percent service charge against the rules. In another ruling, the Consumer Commission-1 fined Vijaya Diagnostic Center Ltd., Panjagutta Officers Colony, for false results and causing mental anguish to the complainant.

The commission asked the respondent to pay Rs 60,000 to P. Nagarjuna Reddy of Mushirabad.