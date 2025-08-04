ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Allows Women To Work In Night Shits In Shops And Commercial Firms, Check Mandatory Safety Rules

Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at boosting women's employment and improving ease of doing business, the Odisha government has now allowed women employees to work in night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, provided strict safety and security guidelines are followed.

A notification issued by the Labour and ESI Department in this regard has mentioned a set of mandatory conditions to ensure women's safety, dignity and comfort during night shifts.

Speaking to media, state labour minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said, "Letters have been sent to different states by Centre. In Odisha, our focus is on reducing the gender gap and empowering women. This is why night shifts have been allowed, but only with their written consent. Every institution must have an internal grievance committee, and the government is committed to ensuring the social security of women."