Odisha Govt Allows Women To Work In Night Shits In Shops And Commercial Firms, Check Mandatory Safety Rules

If any establishment doesn't comply with the guidelines, it shall be liable for penalty under Section-35 of Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, government said.

File photo of Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi (ANI)
Published : August 4, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at boosting women's employment and improving ease of doing business, the Odisha government has now allowed women employees to work in night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, provided strict safety and security guidelines are followed.

A notification issued by the Labour and ESI Department in this regard has mentioned a set of mandatory conditions to ensure women's safety, dignity and comfort during night shifts.

Speaking to media, state labour minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said, "Letters have been sent to different states by Centre. In Odisha, our focus is on reducing the gender gap and empowering women. This is why night shifts have been allowed, but only with their written consent. Every institution must have an internal grievance committee, and the government is committed to ensuring the social security of women."

The decision has been taken to increase employment opportunities for women and for ease of doing business, by allowing their engagement at night, subject to their safety and security.

Have a look at the mandatory guidelines set by the government:

  1. The consent of women employees willing to work at night shall be taken in writing.
  2. There shall be at least three women employees, which may include onsite woman employer, if any.
  3. Adequate transportation facilities with GPS tracking system to pick-up and drop women employees at or near their residence shall be provided.
  4. The establishment shall obtain Bio-data and Police verification of each driver of the night transportation vehicle, whether employed directly or through service provider.
  5. The employer shall provide toilet or washroom and drinking water facilities near the work place where such women employees are employed, with provisions of closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and proper lighting including the passages towards conveniences.
  6. Dedicated telephone numbers of the establishment along with Government Toll-free Helpline number for Women (181) and Labour & ESI Department Helpline number 18003456703 shall be displayed prominently and conspicuously at the establishment and inside vehicles used for transportation of workers.
  7. The employer shall ensure that there shall not be less than eight consecutive hours of rest between the last shift and the night shift, whenever the duty of a woman employee is changed from day shift to night shift and vice versa.
  8. The provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (14 of 2023), as applicable to the establishment, shall be complied with.
  9. Any Employer engaging women employees during night, shall submit a Self certification in the prescribed proforma, electronically, in the designated portal of the Department, that he/she has provided all the facilities as mentioned in this Notification and shall take due care and diligence regarding the safety, security and dignity of women employees.
  10. No adolescent shall be allowed to work whether as an employee or otherwise in any establishment during night.
  11. If any establishment fails to comply with the above conditions, it shall be liable for penalty under section 35 of the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956.

